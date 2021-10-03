Pirates Fall Sports Scoreboard Update Oct. 4

Girls Tennis Sept. 28 - The Pirates fell to Thief River Falls 2-5. Singles: Emma Osborn lost both sets 6-2, 6-4; Brekken Tull lost both sets 6-2, 6-1; Emma Gunderson lost both sets 6-4, 6-3; Isabelle Smith won both sets 7-6, 6-2. Doubles: Hayden and Halle Winjum won both sets 6-2, 6-3; Abby Borowicz and Kaylie Clauson lost two of three sets 2-6, 7-5, 7-4; Hannah Lindemoen and Morgan Nelson lost both sets 6-3. The Pirates won against East Grand Forks 5-2. Singles: Emma Osborn won two of three sets 2-6, 7-5, 7-4; Brekken Tull won both sets 6-2, Emma Gunderson lost both sets 6-1, 6-4; Isabelle Smith lost both sets 6-3, 7-6. Doubles: Hayden and Halle Winjum won both sets 6-2, 6-3; Halle Bruggeman and Kaylie Clauson won both sets 6-1, 6-2; Hannah Lindemoen and Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-3, 6-1. The Pirates shut-out Moorhead 7-0. Singles: Emma Osborn won both sets 6-0, 6-1; Brekken Tull won two of three sets 5-7, 6-3, 7-3; Emma Gunderson won both sets 6-3, 6-0; Isabelle Smith won both sets 7-5, 6-3. Doubles: Hayden and Halle Winjum won both sets 7-5, 6-1; Abby Borowicz and Kaylie Clauson won both sets 6-0, 7-5; Hannah Lindemoen and Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-4, 6-1.

Boys Soccer Sept. 28 - The Pirates were shut-out by Hillcrest Academy 9-0. No other information was provided to the Times.

Girls Soccer Sept. 28 - The Pirates won against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley with a score of 2-1. Coach Sarah Reese told the Times that Kailee Magsam scored after a pass from Nashalie Tellez at the 47-minute mark (middle/right side-top of 18) and Cassie Solheim scored at the 63-minute mark (middle - top of 18, pull back turn and quick shot.) Goalkeeper Tessa Weber went 1/1-2. "Section win! We will take it - again limited subs but huge team effort. So proud of the girls!! First half they took away our outside passing lane and we weren’t recognizing it/connecting on thru balls. Second half we did much better - winning 50/50 balls, making thru ball passes and taking shots Kailee just returned from an injury and played phenomenal - she had zest and was constantly making the first touches and play making 4 defense. Aleah (Bienek), Olivia (Huck), Dillynn (Wallace) and Jojo (Wallace) kept us in the game. Rock solid performance by Olivia Huck had 13 corner kicks - unfortunately we couldn’t find the net on her kicks; opportune time to capitalize and get goals from the CKs."

Swimming Sept. 28 - The Pirates fell to Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush/Middle River with CHS earning 53 points and W/R/BGMR earning 126 points. 200 Yard Medley Relay: 2nd place - Mackenzie Aamoth/Claire Oman/Naomi Olson/Chloe Boll time of 2:23.52; 4th place - Lily Groven/Elizabeth Helgeson/Abigail Olson/Hailey Richardt time of 3:09.93. 200 Yard Freestyle: 3rd place - N. Olson 2:48.48; 4th place - Boll 2:50.57; 6th place - Helgeson 3:37.26. 200 Yard IM: 2nd place - Oman 2:55.07; 4th place - A. Olson 3:16.18. 50 Yard Freestyle: 4th place - Mollie Samuelson 42.92; 5th place - Richardt 44.74. 100 Yard Butterfly: 2nd place - Aamoth 1:28.64; 5th place - Groven 1:49.30. 100 Yard Freestyle: 2nd place - Boll 1:08.28; 4th place - A. Olson 1:21.45; 5th place - Goven 1:28.38. 500 Yard Freestyle: 2nd place - Oman 6:48.80; 3rd place - N. Olson 7:10.13. 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2nd place - N.Olson/Aamoth/Oman/Boll 2:06.93. 100 Yard Backstroke: 1st place - Aamoth 1:17.07; 4th place - Helgeson 1:41.72; 6th place - Richardt 1:58.68. 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2nd place - Samuelson/Helgeson/A. Olson/Groven 5:50.12.

Volleyball Sept. 28 - The Pirates fell to Hawley 0-3 with set scores of 13-25, 12-25, and 18-25. Coach Katie Engelstad told the Times that Breanna Kressin led with 8 digs followed by Libby Salentine with 4, Ally Perreault led with 5 kills followed by Mallorie Sundeen with 3, Anna Funk led with 2 aces, and both Salentine and Funk recorded 4 assists.

Girls Tennis Sept. 30 - The Pirates won against Thief River Falls 5-2. Singles: Hayden Winjum lost both sets 7-5, 6-4; Halle Winjum won both sets 6-1, 6-3; Brekken Tull won both sets 6-2, Isabelle Smith lost both sets 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Emma Osborn and Abby Borowicz won both sets 7-6, 6-4; Halle Bruggeman and Kaylie Clauson won both sets 6-2, Hannah Lindemoen and Morgan Nelson won both sets 7-5, 7-6. Ex. Doubles: Paige Abrahamson and Addie Fee won both sets 8-2 and with a race to 8.

Swimming Sept. 30 - The Pirates fell to Thief River Falls with CHS scoring 51 points and TRF with 115. 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1st place - Mackenzie Aamoth/Madison Hoiland/Naomi Olson/Claire Oman time of 2:15.10; 3rd place - Hailey Richardt/Elizabeth Helgeson/Abigail Olson/Mollie Samuelson time of 3:13.31. 200 Yard Freestyle: 2nd place - Aamoth 2:31.53. 200 Yard IM: 1st place - Hoiland 2:40.14. 50 Yard Freestyle: 4th place - N.Olson 31.87, 5th place - Samuelson 40.92, 6th place - Richardt 45.62. 100 Yard Butterfly: 2nd place - N.Olson 1:18.51. 100 Yard Freestyle: 3rd place - Oman 1:08.55, 5th place - Helgeson 1:43.38, 6th place - Richardt 1:47.20. 500 Yard Freestyle: 1st place - Hoiland 6:29.90, 4th place - A.Olson 7:46.50. 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2nd place - N.Olson/Oman/Aamoth/Hoiland 2:04.33. 100 Yard Backstroke: 3rd place - Oman 1:18.76, 5th place - Helgeson 1:42.93. 100 Yard Breaststroke: 4th place - Aamoth 1:43.57. 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 3rd place - Samuelson/Richardt/Helgeson/A. Olson 6:47.00.

Girls Soccer Oct. 1 - The Pirates lost to Hibbing 2-0. Goalkeeper Tessa Weber recorded 2/3. "(We) played really well with most of the play in the middle third but our shots just wouldn’t connect," Coach Sarah Reese told the Times. "Jojo Wallace’s side was busy all game; she played tenaciously all game. Clara Meyer had a good game at center midfield- she was playing defensively and able to turn loose balls into play making opportunities or getting shots off; Kailee Magsum was playing center mid and then some forward at the end. She was playing aggressively, going to the ball and taking shots."

Boys Soccer Oct. 1 - The Pirates fell to Hibbing 9-1. No other information was provided to the Times.

Football Oct. 1 - The Pirates lost to West Central Area 45-6. No other information was provided to the Times.

Girls Tennis Oct. 2 - The Pirates lost to Park Rapids 3-4. Singles: Hayden Winjum lost two of three sets 6-4, 0-6, 10-5; Halle Winjum won both sets 6-2, Brekken Tull lost both sets 6-2, Isabelle Smith lost both sets 6-0, 6-3. Doubles: Emma Osborn and Abby Borowicz won both sets 6-2, 6-4; Halle Bruggeman and Kaylie Clauson lost both sets 6-4, 1-6; Hannah Lindemoen and Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-4, 6-0. Ex. Doubles: Emma Gunderson and Jenna Seaver won both sets 8-1 and with a race to 8. The Pirates shut-out Roseau 7-0. Singles: Emma Osborn won both sets 6-1, Hayden Winjum won both sets 6-0, 6-2; Halle Winjum won both sets 6-0, Brekken Tull won both sets 6-0. Doubles: Halle Bruggeman and Kaylie Clauson won both sets 6-0, 6-3; Hannah Lindemoen and Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-4, 6-1; Abby Borowicz and Addie Fee won both sets 6-0, 6-2. Ex. Doubles: Emma Gunderson and Paige Abrahamson won both sets 8-0 and with a race to 8. Jenna Seaver and Isabelle Smith won both sets 8-5 and with a race to 8.

Girls Soccer Oct. 2 - The Pirates won against Mesabi East in overtime with Olivia Huck's corner kick at the 87-minute mark. Goalkeeper Tessa Weber went 2/2/0. "Compared to yesterday we won most of the 50/50 balls in the air," Coach Sarah Reese told the Times. "We controlled the ball and definitely set the tone for the game. Most of play was in our attacking third. Miryah Epema and Clara Meyer had great games- winning the ball in the air and distributing/shooting the ball. Maddie Harbott was making great runs at OM, and later in the OT at CM position. Kailee (Magsam) and Cassie (Solheim) were playing making up top. Team defense was applying ball pressure and covering space. We had a great team effort!"

Boys Soccer Oct. 2 - The Pirates shut-out by Mesabi East 4-0. No other information was provided to the Times.