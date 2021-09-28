UMN Crookston men's golf shoots best round since 2013, places 4th at Watkins Invitational

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston finished fourth out of 13 teams at the Watkins Invitational played September 27 and September 28 at The Jewel in Lake City, Minn. The Golden Eagles moved up one spot after finishing fifth on Monday.

UMN Crookston shot a round of 297 Tuesday, their best round since the 2012-13 season. Minnesota Crookston shot a 295 at the UIU Spring Invite in 2013 and a 296 at the Wayne State Men’s Spring Invite in 2013.

The Golden Eagles finished with an overall score of 603. They defeated fellow NSIC schools Upper Iowa University, University of Sioux Falls, two squads from Bemidji State University, two squads from Minnesota State University-Mankato, Minot State University, and Winona State University’s second squad.

The Golden Eagles were guided by Rory Wutzke (Fr., Camrose, Alberta), who shot a 75 Tuesday to go with his 73 from Monday. Wutzke finished tied for 11th. Connor Humble (R-Sr., Rosemount, Minn.) rose to the occasion Tuesday as he shot a two-under-par 70 to finish tied for 18th overall. Keegan Poppenberg (Jr., Esko, Minn.) recorded scores of 78 and 74 to finish tied for 25th. Layton Bartley (Fr., Fargo, N.D.) shot rounds of 76 and 79. Ben Trostad (Sr., Crookston, Minn.) turned in scores of 79 and 78.

Competing as individuals, Cade Pederson (R-So., West Fargo, N.D.) shot rounds of 78 and 82, while Devin Kucy (Fr., Camrose, Alberta) carded scores of 85 and 82.

Winona State University won the team championship with a score of 572. Dawson Willis of Washburn University was the individual champion after shooting rounds of 69 and 70.

The Golden Eagles will compete at the Missouri Western State University (MWSU) Holiday Inn Express Invitational October 11 and 12 at the St. Joseph Country Club in St. Joseph, Mo.