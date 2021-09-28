Crookston Parks & Rec looking for hockey coaches, winter registration now open

Times Report

Crookston Parks and Recreation is looking for hockey coaches, officials, and clock workers for this upcoming hockey season. Coaches and officials must be USA hockey certified, but Crookston Parks and Rec will help with certification if needed.

If interested please contact Jake Solberg by phone at 218-280-0260 or by email at jsolberg@crookston.mn.us

Also, winter activities registration for ice skating and hockey is now open online at https://cityofcrookston.revtrak.net/RW-Parks-and-Recreation/. Figure skating for all ages begins November 1, 2, 3 and 7 and hockey for all ages starts October 11, November 1 and November 17. Start dates, practice days and times, and costs are all listed. For more info on each activity, click the registration link online. If you need assistance, stop by City Hall or call 218-281-1242.