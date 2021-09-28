Crookston High School girls soccer celebrate win in Pelican Rapids, boys fall to GFCentral

Crookston High School girls soccer celebrated a win in Pelican Rapids Monday when they beat the Vikings 3-2. Coach Sarah Reese told the Times she was happy with a section win "any way we can get it."

"Good group effort with only one sub (we have 8 people gone - sick/injured)," Reese explained.

Goals were made by Cassie Solheim at the 13-minute mark, Kailee Magsam at the 25-minute mark, and Katelyn Christensen at the 49-minute mark with her first varsity goal.

"Olivia was a vocal leader today on the field," she added. "Dillynn was offense threat while on defense. Loved to see multiple goal scorers (!) and lots of people had shots."

JV also won their game 7-0.

BOYS SOCCER

The Pirates held Grand Forks Central off in the first half and Jack Garmen's goal at the 40-minute mark tied the game 1-1, but GFC came back with four unanswered goals in the second half to take the win. Coach Lon Boike told the Times it was a "pretty exciting" first half.

"The first half of the game was pretty exciting as we were down one to nothing with about 10 seconds left and we get called for a penalty," Boike explained. "They got a free kick right in front of our goal and it was stopped by our goalie Cayden Boike."

"In the second half, we scored in the first minute of the game to tie the game up 1 to 1," he added. "It stayed like that for quite a while until we had a bad stretch of about eight minutes where they scored four goals to take a commanding lead. We let down a bit during that period of time, but overall I thought our kids played very hard and very well."