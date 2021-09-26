UMN Crookston women's golf gets 9th place at EverSpring Mustang Invite

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team placed ninth out of 10 teams at the EverSpring Mustang Invite played September 25 and 26 at the Marshall Golf Club in Marshall, Minn. The Golden Eagles shot rounds of 361 and 353 over the weekend. The round of 353 beat their best round of the season by three strokes.

The Golden Eagles upended Minnesota State University Moorhead by eight strokes. UMN Crookston was propelled by Clara Hanson (Fr., Grand Forks, N.D.), who finished tied for 35th with rounds of 84 and 81. The 81 was a season best for Hanson. Abby Stender (Sr., Madison, Minn.) finished in a tie for 37th with rounds of 87 and 80. Stender’s 80 was the best round of the season by any UMN Crookston women’s golfer. Ellen Solem (So., Maple Grove, Minn.) carded rounds of 94 and 86. Tiffany Kozojed (So., Hillsboro, N.D.) posted scores of 91 and 105. Denali Johnson (Fr., Grand Rapids, Minn.) finished the tournament with rounds of 96 and 103.

UMN Crookston heads to the Augustana Invitational October 2 and 3 in Sioux Falls, S.D.