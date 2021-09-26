UMC women's soccer falls to Concordia and Mankato, volleyball swept on the road

Times Report

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team scored the first goal September 24 against Concordia University-St. Paul, but the Golden Bears scored four unanswered goals to win 5-1. Minnesota Crookston fell to 1-5 (1-2 NSIC) with Friday’s loss.

The Golden Eagles were guided by the first career goal from Lanie Padelford (Fr., MF, Mahtomedi, Minn.). Abby Fettinger (Fr., MF, White Bear Lake, Minn.) had two shots on goal for UMN Crookston. Padelford and Madelyn Teplansky (So., MF/F, Apple Valley, Calif.) both had one shot on goal. Abby Olsen (So., GK, Chisago City, Minn.) finished with five goals against and 10 saves. Minnesota Crookston had five shots and four shots on goal, with three corners.

Mankato match

Minnesota State University-Mankato scored four second half goals to defeat the University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team 5-0 September 26 at The Pitch in Mankato, Minn. The Golden Eagles fall to 1-6 (1-3 NSIC) with Sunday’s loss.

Minnesota Crookston had three shots with two shots on goal. Abby Fettinger (Fr., MF, White Bear Lake, Minn.) and Morgan Laplante (Jr., F, De Soto, Kan.) led UMN Crookston with shots on goal. Abby Olsen (So., GK, Chisago City, Minn.) finished with five goals allowed and 18 saves.

Minnesota Crookston returns home to host Wayne State College Friday, October 1 and Augustana University Sunday, October 3.

VOLLEYBALL

No. 8 Wayne State College (9-2, 3-1 NSIC) proved why they are a top-ten team in the nation by sweeping Minnesota Crookston (1-8, 0-4 NSIC) inside Rice Auditorium Friday.

Set One: In the opening set, the Wildcats jumped out to a quick 4-0 start, but Lauren Wallace (R-Sr., OH, Bloomington, Minn.) collected the first of her nine kills to make it a 4-1 score in the opening set. The Golden Eagles later scored three in a row with the help of a pair of attacking errors by the Wildcats and a kill for Natalie Koke (R-Jr., S, Caledonia, Wis.). A Mara Weisensel (So., MH, New Ulm, Minn.) kill would get the Golden Eagles within six at 21-15, but that’s as close as they would get in the first set, falling 25-16 in the opening set.

Set Two: A Wallace kill would get the Golden Eagles off to a good start in the middle set to take a 1-0 lead, but WSC won the set 25-12.

Set Three: Wayne State got off to another fast start, taking an 8-3 lead, but promising freshman Bailey Schaefer (Fr., OH, Brandon, Minn.) cut the lead in half with a strong kill. With the score 10-5, the Golden Eagles would use a trio of kills from Wallace, Schaefer and Maria Jose Bustos Garcia (Sr., MH, Cartagena, Columbia) to cut the lead to just two at 10-8. The Golden Eagles would get within two points three times in the third set, but could never get past that metaphorical two-point wall. The Wildcats scored six straight points to close out the set and the match.

Individual Stats: Wallace collected nine kills on 28 total attacks on the evening, hitting .286 on the night, which is a season-high for the red-shirt senior. Weisensel and Schaefer each collected five kills on the evening. Koke had 18 assists and seven digs on the night, which led the team in both categories. Schaefer and Wallace dug out six balls in the match.

Augustana match

The Golden Eagles fought hard, but Augustana came back in set one and controlled the second and third sets to sweep the maroon and gold on Saturday (23-25, 14-25, 18-25). Minnesota Crookston falls to 1-9 (0-5 NSIC), while Augie wins their second straight to improve to 8-5 (3-2 NSIC).

Set One: The Golden Eagles got off to a great start on the road, scoring the first four points, with the help of a pair of kills from Layne Whaley (Fr., Lib., Ashland, Neb.) and Mara Weisensel (So., MH, New Ulm, Minn.). The Golden Eagles scored three straight points, highlighted by back-to-back big blocks from Maria Jose Bustos Garcia (Sr., MH, Cartagena, Columbia) and Lauren Wallace, which forced a Viking timeout. Much like they did in the beginning of the set, Minnesota Crookston scored four straight points to knot the set up at 15. From that point on, Minnesota Crookston and Augustana were tied up at 18, 19 and 20 and every time, Wallace gave the Golden Eagles back the lead with a trio of kills. The Vikings scored five of the seven final points to take the first set, 25-23.

Set Two: Augustana came out firing on all cylinders in the second set, scoring nine of the first ten points in the set to take a 9-1 lead. Charlee Krieg (So., OH, Cavalier, N.D.) tried to get her team back in with a huge kill from the right side. The Vikings stretched their lead to as much as 13 in the second set and won 25-14 to take a 2-0 lead in the match heading into the break.

Set Three: Augustana led 2-0 right away in the third set, but Krieg got a huge block to get the Golden Eagles on the board and cut the lead in half at 2-1. Later, the Vikings stretched their lead to 17-8, but the scrappy Golden Eagles were not going to go away quietly, with the help of a Weisensel kill and a Wallace service ace. Four points is as close as the Golden Eagles would get, as Augustana would close out the Golden Eagles in the final set to sweep Minnesota Crookston.

Individual Stats: Freshman Bailey Schaefer (Fr., OH, Brandon, Minn.) led her team with six kills on 17 total attacks. She also had nine digs in the match. Weisensel and Bustos Garcia collected four kills, while Wallace had three. Natalie Koke (R-Jr., S, Caledonia, Wis.) had 11 assists in the match, which continues her streak of having double-digit assists in every match this season.

What’s Next: The Golden Eagles are back at home next weekend as they host No. 11 Winona State on Friday night at Gary Senske Court inside Lysaker Gymnasium. First serve is set for 6 P.M.