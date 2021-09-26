Pirates fall sports scoreboard update Sept. 27

Volleyball Sept. 20 - The Pirates lost to Fertile-Beltrami 2-3 with scores of 25-27, 9-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 8-15. Coach Kelsey Englestad told the Times that Libby Salentine led in assists with 14 and Anna Funk had eight, Mallorie Sundeen led with 12 kills and Ally Perreault had six, Breanna Kressin and Perreault both had two aces, plus Kressin led with 33 digs followed by Funk and Salentine with six and Bailey Cameron with five. "It was fun to see the girls playing to win," said Englestad.

Girls Tennis Sept. 21 - The Pirates lost to Bemidji 1-6. Singles: Hayden Winjum lost two sets with scores 6-3, 6-1; Emma Osborn lost two sets 7-6, 6-1; Halle Winjum won both sets 6-3, Brekken Tull lost two of three sets 7-5, 3-6, 10-5. Doubles: Emma Gunderson/Isabelle Smith lost both sets 6-0, Halle Bruggeman/Kaylie Clauson lost both sets 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Lindemoen/Morgan Nelson lost both sets 6-4, 6-1; Ex. Doubles Abby Borowicz/Addie Fee won both sets 6-2. Later, the Pirates swept Detroit Lakes 7-0. Singles: Hayden Winjum won both sets 6-2, 6-0; Halle Winjum won both sets 6-2, 6-1; Isabelle Smith won both sets 7-5, 6-4; Abby Borowicz won both sets 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Emma Osborn/Emma Gunderson won both sets 7-6, 6-4; Halle Bruggeman/Kaylie Clauson won both sets 6-4, 6-0; Hannah Lindemoen/Addie Fee won both sets 6-0, 7-5, Ex. Doubles: Brekken Tull/Morgan Nelson won both sets 7-5, 6-0.

Girls Soccer Sept. 21 - The Pirates fell to Bemidji 7-0 with Coach Sarah Reese telling the Times that Bemidji's depth and composure hurt her team. "It was a tough 15 minutes to start and (we) ended the first half strong with pressure and team defense, and a few offensive opportunities," said Reese. "They had strong passing, runners crashing the net and a deep bench. While we played well for chunks of the game their depth and composure hurt us. We continue to miss injured players and our team is working hard to be successful together. GK (goalkeeper) Reese left the second half with injury and Cassie (came in.) Dillynn (Def) and Katelyn (outside mid) had a great game."

Boys Soccer Sept. 21 - The Pirates fell to Detroit Lakes 7-0 on Parents and Senior Night. Coach Lon Boike told the Times they got off to a very slow start and were down 6-0 at half time. "I didn't think our concentration levels were very good and got off to a slow start. The second half we played exceptionally well, but it was pretty hard to come from behind their six to nothing lead."

Swimming Sept. 21 - The Pirates fell behind Park Rapids 135-45 at the Crookston Community Pool. Madison Hoiland came out with a first-place win in the 50 Freestyle and a second-place win in the 100 Breaststroke. No other information was provided to the Times.

Volleyball Sept. 23 - The Pirates celebrated a win over Red Lake County Central 3-0 with scores of 25-14, 25-16, and 25-8. Coach Engelstad told the Times that Samantha Sanders and Mallorie Sundeen both recorded a block, Ally Perreault led with two aces followed by Brianna Kelly and Libby Salentine with one, Salentine led with seven assists followed by Anna Funk with six, Perreault led with seven kills followed by Sundeen with six and Rylee Solheim, Hannah Loraas and Salentine with four each, and Breanna Kressen led with 17 digs followed by Salentine with 10.

Girls Soccer Sept. 23 - The Pirates beat Hillcrest Academy 3-0 in an exciting section win with goals coming from Cassie Solheim and Amelia Overgaard who had two. Coach Sarah Reese told the Times, "Both of Amelia’s (goals) were “back door” shots - she punched in with finesse. GK (goalkeeper) for the first half was Tessa Weber GK for the second half was Cassie Solheim. It was a very windy day and we played the wind well, kept the ball on the ground when needed to and lifted it when needed to. We played great team defense. Our defense contributed to offense (even getting a few shots) and vice versa… great group effort! Amelia and Katelyn Christenson (first year players and play outside mids) both had excellent games. Exciting Section win!"

Boys Soccer Sept. 23 - Coach Lon Boike said the Pirates played a fantastic game, but unfortunately lost to East Grand Forks 1-0. "Our defense played very very well and offensively we spent most of the game on our offensive end of the field getting several shots. Unfortunately we couldn't get any of them in the net and lost a very hard fight, close game 1-0."

Football Sept. 24 - The Pirates football team won their first game of the season on Homecoming night as they topped Frazee 28-18. It was also Nate Lubarski's first win as head coach. Three Pirate touchdowns were recorded in the first quarter: (1) Pass from Jack Doda to Ethan Boll plus a Boll two-point conversion, (2) Doda to Boll plus a Doda to Cade Deleon two-point conversion, (3) Doda to Ethan Bowman. The Pirates scored again in the fourth quarter with a pass from Doda to Deleon. "When you get that one (win) on Homecoming it’s pretty fun," said Lubarski. "We started out well, had three drives that ended in scores early on in the game. We have yet to have a rushing touchdown but threw for three. We were aggressive offensively and we played well on offensive line to start the game, but our special teams we’re still working on them. We gave up a little too much yardage on kickoff, but we’ll try to shore that up this week. Getting on the board was really key for us in the first half; the second half we went three and out for three series in a row so we asked our defense to stop them. We then get a nice high punt from Brooks (Butt) and after a fumble we were able to score. Our defense were able to get a big sack late in the game on third or fourth down and were able to run the clock down. We got over the hump of giving up in the third quarter and rose up. We rose to the challenge and were able to get a win. We felt like we played a little better four quarters of football. Those kids are working hard, they’re doing everything right." When asked who stood out Lubarski added, " I thought Jack Doda was pretty composed offensively, Clay Hanson played well and Brooks Butt played well on the defensive line. Our defensive line held to short gains and our offensive line, for the most part, did a nice job this week compared to other weeks. We’d still like to be able to run the football and we try to find more creative ways to get the ball in Ethan’s hands and space. Ethan (Boll) at a full back has been a good blocker, Ethan Hesby has been great, Ethan Bowman and George Widman also played well." Next up for the Pirates is West Central Area in Barrett.

Girls Tennis Sept. 25 - The Pirates took sixth place with 16 points in the individual-based Litchfield tournament. No other information was provided to the Times.

Volleyball Sept. 25 - The Pirates took fourth place at the Crookston Invitational out of seven teams participating. Crookston won against Fisher-Climax and lost against Stephen-Argyle, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Northhome-Kelliher. No other information was provided to the Times.