Golden Eagle cross country women set personal records, men finish in 23rd place

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s cross country squad finished 27th in a stacked field at the Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul on September 24.

The Golden Eagles were guided by Anna Grabowski (Fr., Waterdown, Ontario), who has been a stand-out as a freshman for the Golden Eagles. Grabowski posted a time of 26:01.3. Grabowski improved on her time from last week for a personal record as a Golden Eagle. Madison Elijah (Fr., Hebron, Ind.) finished with a time of 29:17.6 to improve her time by 10 seconds. Brooke Benson (Jr., Monroe, Wash.) posted a time of 29:31.7. Alex Christen (R-Fr., Sauk Centre, Minn.) finished in 29:40.1 for a personal record as a Golden Eagle. Katie Orth (Sr., Randall, Minn.) posted a time of 30:21.6 for a personal record at UMN Crookston. Nicole Schilling (Sr., Little Falls, Minn.) finished in 30:34.8 improving by over a minute from last week. Alyssa Stillman (Jr., Hortonville, Wis.) finished in 31:07.9 for a personal record as a Golden Eagle. Rena Sakai (Jr., Chiba, Japan) posted a time of 31:38.3.

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s cross country team finished 23 of 27 teams at the Roy Griak Invitational in St. Paul, Minn. The Golden Eagles were competing against a stacked field of NCAA Division II and Division III schools. UMN Crookston finished ahead of Midland University, Upper Iowa University, University of Wisconsin River Falls, and the University of Dallas.

Minnesota Crookston continued to be led by Hanokh Gailson (R-Fr., Reno, Nev.), who has had a great start to his career. Gailson finished in 45th place with a time of 26:38.6. Colton Uber (R-Fr., Brunswick, Ohio) posted a time of 29:03.1. Tristan Morneault (R-Fr., Dieppe, New Brunswick) clocked a time of 29:38.8 for a personal record this season. Chris Feldewerd (R-Fr., Melrose, Minn.) finished in 29:54.6., while Paul Hendrick (Sr., Butler, Minn.) posted a time of 33:44.3.

The Golden Eagles men and women will next compete at the University of Jamestown Friday, October 8, it will be their final regular-season race prior to the NSIC Championships October 23.