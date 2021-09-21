UMN Crookston Volleyball fall to Sioux Falls, SW Minnesota State

Times Report

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston volleyball team fell to Sioux Falls in their conference opener at Lysaker Gymnasium September 17 and lost the next day to Southwest Minnesota State September 18.

On Sept. 17, the Sioux Falls Cougars were able to take control of each set to sweep the Golden Eagles (19-25, 13-25, 12-25).

With the loss, the Golden Eagles fell to 1-5 (0-1 NSIC), while the Cougars improved to 6-3 overall (1-0 NSIC).

Set One vs Sioux Falls

The Golden Eagles were able to jump out to a quick start in the opening set, taking a 2-1 lead following a Layne Whaley (Fr., DS, Ashland, Neb.) service ace.

The Cougars would take a 5-4 lead, but Natalie Koke (R-Jr., S, Caledonia, Wis.) would reverse her role and collect a kill.

The Cougars would then stretch their lead to 12-7, but the Golden Eagles would come soaring back, highlighted by a pair of Lauren Wallace (R-Sr., OH, Bloomington, Minn.) kills and another Whaley ace, cutting the lead to 12-11.

Following that 4-0 run, USF would score seven out of the next eight points to take a 19-12 lead.

The Golden Eagles would try to come back in the set and following a Nicole Jacobson service error, they got as close at 23-19, but Sioux Falls would score the final two points to win set one.

Set Two vs Sioux Falls

The Cougars would take control of the second set early, taking an 8-2 lead through the first ten points.

Minnesota Crookston would come roaring back, scoring four straight points, helped by a Bailey Schaefer (Fr., OH, Brandon, Minn.) service ace.

With the score 16-11, USF would score five straight points to take a 21-11 lead and would close out the Golden Eagles 25-13.

Set Three vs Sioux Falls

The final set would go back-and-forth through the first ten points and be knotted up at five after a Schaefer kill.

After that point, USF would take control and have three occurrences where they would go on 4-0 runs and would win the set, 25-12 and the match, three sets to zero.

Individual Stats

The Golden Eagles would be led by Schaefer and Mara Weisensel (So., MH, New Ulm, Minn.) with five kills apiece, while Wallace, Koke and Charlee Krieg (So., OH, Cavalier, Minn.) would collect four kills each.

Koke collected 15 assists in the match, which extends her streak to six straight matches with double-digit assists. The Golden Eagles collected three service aces, led by Whaley's two.

Golden Eagles Drop Match to Nationally Ranked Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday Afternoon

Minnesota Crookston hosted No. 8 Southwest Minnesota State for a Saturday matinee NSIC match September 18 inside Gary Senske Court at Lysaker Gymnasium.

The nationally ranked Mustangs proved why they were indeed ranked in the nation by sweeping the Golden Eagles (13-25, 17-25, 12-25).

With the loss, the Golden Eagles fall to 1-6 overall (0-2 NSIC), while the Mustangs improve to 10-0 overall (2-0 NSIC).

Set One vs SW MN State

The Mustangs would jump out to a fast start, jumping out to a 2-0 lead, but a Bailey Schaefer (Fr., OH, Brandon, Minn.) kill put the Golden Eagles on the board.

The Mustangs would score four straight points to take a 9-2 lead, but Natalie Koke (R-Jr., S, Caledonia, Wis.) would collect her only kill of the night to halt the Mustang run.

The Mustangs would take a 20-6 lead, but the Golden Eagles would score two straight points, highlighted by another Schaefer kill.

The Mustangs would finish off the Golden Eagles to take the first set 25-13.

Set Two vs SW MN State

The Golden Eagles would regroup after the first set and jump out to a 3-1 lead, using a pair of Mustang errors and a Charlee Krieg (So., OH, Cavalier, N.D.) kill.

Another 2-0 run would see the Golden Eagles take a 9-6 lead, with the help of a Koke service ace.

SMSU would score six straight points, forcing a Sarah Morgan timeout. The halt in play seemed to help, as the Golden Eagles scored the next point on a Lauren Wallace (R-Sr., OH, Bloomington, Minn.) kill.

The Mustangs would stretch their lead to 20-12, but the young Golden Eagles would score four straight points to make it 20-16.

After it was 21-17, the Mustangs would score the final four points of the set to take set two, 25-17.

Set Three vs SW MN State

Much like set one, the Mustangs would come out running, scoring seven of the first ten points for a 7-3 lead.

The Golden Eagles would score three straight points to make it 8-6. Layne Whaley (Fr., Lib./DS, Ashland, Neb.), who was fantastic in the match with a team high 12 digs, collected a service ace to help that charge.

SMSU would then score the next four, but the Golden Eagles would score the following three, after a pair of kills from Wallace and Schaefer and an ace from Wallace.

The Mustangs would take control following that 3-0 run from the Golden Eagles and win the final set, 25-12.

Individual/Team Stats

Wallace led the way with eight kills in the match and hit .148 on 27 swings in the match. Mara Weisensel (So., MH, New Ulm, Minn.) collected four kills, while Schaefer and Krieg had three apiece. Koke collected 18 assists in the match.

Defensively, Whaley led the way with 12 digs, while Schaefer and Wallace collected six and Madison Klimek (So., DS, Oakdale, Minn.) collected three digs as well.

For the Mustangs, they were led by the duo of Angela Young and Meg Schmidt, who combined for 30 kills in the match. Alisa Bengen collected 31 assists in the match.

What's Next

The Golden Eagles have three matches September 20-26 starting with a mid-week match with Minnesota Duluth on September 21 in Duluth. First serve is set for 6 P.M.