UMN Crookston Men's Cross Country places 7th, Women 14th at St. Olaf Invitational

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s cross country team had their best showing as a team in the young history of the program Saturday, September 18 at the St. Olaf Invitational in Northfield, Minn. The Golden Eagles placed seventh out of 15 teams in the Men’s 8K with a final score of 269.

Hanokh Gailson (R-Fr., Reno, Nev.) finished 18th overall at the St. Olaf Invitational with a time of 26:17.1. Gailson has placed Top 20 in his first two meets as a Golden Eagle. Colton Uber (R-Fr., Brunswick, Ohio) had a time of 28:18.4. Chris Feldewerd (R-Fr., Melrose, Minn.) clocked in a time of 29:27.7. Andon Morneault (Fr., Dieppe, New Brunswick) made his debut as a Golden Eagle and finished with a time of 29:30.3. His brother Tristan Morneault (R-Fr., Dieppe, New Brunswick) also made his cross country debut finishing with a time of 29:40.6. Warden Dahlgren (R-Fr., Edgeley, N.D.) finished with a time of 30:14.2. Paul Hendrickx (Sr., Butler, Minn.) rounded out the UMN Crookston contingent with a time of 33:21.6.

Andrew Stumbo of Gustavus Adolphus College had a time of 25:26.5. St. Olaf won their home race with a final score of 46.

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s cross country team placed 14th out of 15 teams at the St. Olaf Invitational in Northfield, Minn. Saturday, September 18.

UMN Crookston was led by Anna Grabowski (Fr., Waterdown, Ontario) with a time of 26:17. Brooke Benson (Jr., Monroe, Wash.) clocked in at 29:13.8. Madison Elijah (Fr., Hebron, Ind.) finished in 29:27.5. Alex Christen (R-Fr., Sauk Centre, Minn.) clocked in at 30:10.4. Katie Orth finished in a time of 30:45.8. Rena Sakai (Jr., Chiba, Japan) clocked in at 31:02.5. Nicole Schilling (Sr., Little Falls, Minn.) finished in 31:10.9. Alyssa Stillman (Jr., Hortonville, Wis.) put up a time of 31:17.2. Kelsie Hanson (Sr., Brainerd, Minn.) had a time of 31:50.7.

Clara Mayfield of Carleton won the individual race in 22:24.1. The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse earned the team title.

The Golden Eagles will next compete in the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis, Minn.