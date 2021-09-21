UMC Women's Golf earns dual victory, picks up tie in recent competitions

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team placed in a tie for eighth at the Tracy Lane Memorial September 14 at Bemidji Town & Country Club in Bemidji, Minn. The Golden Eagles shot rounds of 365 and 370 as a team.

Minnesota Crookston was led by the play of Ellen Solem (So., Maple Grove, Minn.), who carded rounds of 83 and 87 to finish in a tie for 21st. Clara Hanson (Fr., Grand Forks, N.D.) made her collegiate debut over the last two days, tallying rounds of 87 and 93. Abby Stender (Sr., Madison, Minn.) carded two rounds of 94 for Minnesota Crookston. Tiffany Kozojed (So., Hillsboro, N.D.) put up rounds of 108 and 96. Denali Johnson (Fr., Grand Rapids, Minn.) put up rounds of 101 and 104. Lachlan Larson (So., Pequot Lakes, Minn.) tallied rounds of 106 and 110.

Natalie Young of Augustana captured the individual title with rounds of 80 and 72 for a score of eight-over-par. Augustana University won the team title with an overall score of 629.

UMN Crookston returned to action September 17 with a dual victory over Minnesota State University Moorhead at Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo, N.D. Minnesota Crookston’s team score of 356 was their best score as a team since shooting a 342 during the 2015-16 season.

The Golden Eagles were guided by Abby Stender (Sr., Madison, Minn.), who shot an 84 to lead the way. The 84 was a career low for Stender at UMN Crookston. Ellen Solem (So., Maple Grove, Minn.) carded an 88, as did freshman Clara Hanson (Fr., Grand Forks, N.D.). Tiffany Kozojed (So., Hillsboro, N.D.) finished with a 96, while Denali Johnson (Fr., Grand Rapids, Minn.) shot a 102.

The Dragons were led by Erin Summerbell, who shot an 89. Olivia Koskela carded a 90, while Callie Krause shot a 92. Madison Braun finished with a 93, while Meghan McBride shot a 97.

The Golden Eagles will trek to the Mustang Invitational in Marshall, Minn. Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26.

MEN’S GOLF

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team placed 14th out of 19 teams at the Washburn Invitational September 14 after a two-day event played at Topeka Country Club in Topeka, Kan.

The Golden Eagles shot their best round of the young season with a 308 in the third round to go with a pair of 314’s in round one and two. The Golden Eagles beat Fort Hays State University, Upper Iowa University, Newman University, University of Sioux Falls, and Lincoln University.

Minnesota Crookston was guided by the play of freshmen Rory Wutzke (Camrose, Alberta) and Layton Bartley (Fargo, N.D.). Wutzke led the way with rounds of 78, 75, and 77. Bartley finished with a 77 on the third round to go with a 74 and an 80 yesterday. Connor Humble (R-Sr., Rosemount, Minn.) shot rounds of 82, 75, and 75. Keegan Poppenberg (Jr., Esko, Minn.) carded rounds of 77, 81, and 75. Ben Trostad (Sr., Crookston, Minn.) ended with a 76 in round three to go with a 79 and an 86 in the first two rounds. Cade Pederson (R-So., West Fargo, N.D.) shot rounds of 82, 79, and 81. Devin Kucy (Fr., Camrose, Alberta) rounded out the UMN Crookston contingent by shooting 81, 80, and 88.

Arkansas Tech University captured the team title with an overall score of 863, besting Henderson State University by eight strokes. Washburn University’s Dawson Wills won the individual title with rounds of 73, 70, and 68.

Minnesota Crookston is currently competing at the Hardrocker Invite in Rapid City, S.D.