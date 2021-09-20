UMN Crookston women's soccer brings home 'Rivalry Rock' after win over MSUM

Times Report

Fettinger's Second Half Goal Sends Minnesota Crookston Soccer to 1-0 Win Over MSU Moorhead

The University of Minnesota Crookston utilized an Abby Fettinger (Fr., D/MF, White Bear Lake, Minn.) goal in the 57th minute off an Inanna Hauger (Fr., MF, Boyne City, Mich.) to earn a 1-0 win over Minnesota State University Moorhead Friday, September 17 at Nemzek Soccer Field in Moorhead, Minn. The win marks the first time UMN Crookston will bring home the Highway 75 Rivalry Rock since a 1-0 victory September 1, 2016 in Moorhead, Minn.

The Golden Eagles moved to 1-3 (1-0 NSIC) with Friday’s victory over the Dragons. MSU Moorhead falls to 0-4 (0-1 NSIC) with the loss. The victory is the second in the career for Head Coach Kyle Halfpop, both coming in NSIC games. The win comes over Christie (Chappell) Kopietz, the head coach for the Dragons, who is a UMN Crookston Hall of Famer. She was one of the top soccer players in the history of the Golden Eagle program.

MSU Moorhead led in almost all offensive categories for the day with 12 shots, seven shots on goal, and five corner kicks. But the Golden Eagles led where it counted most, the scoreboard. UMN Crookston had six shots, four shots on goal, and two corner kicks.

UMN Crookston was guided by Fettinger with one goal, and Hauger with an assist. Fettinger led the team with two shots on goal, Morgan Laplante (Jr., F, De Soto, Kan.) and Kathryn Brainerd (Jr., D, Corcoran, Minn.) had the teams other two shots on goals. Abby Olsen (R-Fr., GK, Chisago City, Minn.) was outstanding in goal as she pitched her first career shutout with seven saves on the game.

Minnesota Crookston had a flurry of opportunities starting in the 33rd minute as Alyssa Pavlacic (Jr., D, St. Charles, Mo.) played a free kick high over the net. In the 35th minute, Brainerd’s shot went wide. Shortly after, the Golden Eagles earned a corner kick but were unable to generate chances off the set piece.

UMN Crookston quickly moved it into their offensive half and were able to put away their first chance of the half when Fettinger scored her first career goal off an Hauger assist in the 57th minute to give the Golden Eagles a 1-0 advantage.

Minnesota Crookston looked to add to the lead, but Laplante’s free kick was saved by Sedlacek to keep the score at 1-0. UMN Crookston had a corner kick off the opportunity but were unable to capitalize on the set piece.

In the 69th minute Anna Steadland played a ball toward Olsen but she put away the save for the Golden Eagles.

MSU Moorhead continued to dominate the offensive action in the next moments, but the Golden Eagles were able to keep the Dragons out of the goal the rest of the game as they took home the Highway 75 Rivalry Rock.

Minnesota Crookston Women's Soccer Falls 4-0 to Northern State

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team fell 4-0 Sunday, September 19 to Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. The Wolves were propelled by two goals off the bench from Eva Larson. Northern State scored two goals early in the first half, and two later in the second stanza.

Minnesota Crookston falls to 1-4 (1-1 NSIC) with Sunday’s loss. Northern State improves to 2-2 (1-1 NSIC) with the victory.

The Golden Eagles lone shot on goal came from Lanie Padelford. In goal, Abby Olsen (So., GK, Chisago City, Minn.) allowed four goals and had eight saves for the game.

Minnesota Crookston had their best chance as time expired in the first half when Padelford had an opportunity right in front of the net, but Townsend was able to keep UMN Crookston out of the back of the net.

Northern State had nine shots, with five shots on goal. The Wolves notched two corners. UMN Crookston had one shot, and one shot on goal.

Minnesota Crookston had the best major scoring chance in the second half as they got their first corner kick of the game. However, the Golden Eagles were unable to put a chance on a goal.

The Golden Eagles were able to earn another corner kick in the 68th minute but were unable to get a good look at a goal chance, leaving the score at 2-0.

The Golden Eagles earned a corner kick in the 84th minute, but were again unable to capitalize on the set piece.

Minnesota Crookston was unable to respond as the Wolves won the game 4-0.

The Golden Eagles remain on the road to face Concordia University, St. Paul Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.