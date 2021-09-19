Pirates Sports Scoreboard Update September 20

September 14

Girls Tennis - Crookston beat Moorhead 7-0. Singles: Emma Osborn won both sets 6-0, Halle Winjum won both sets 6-4, 6-2; Brekken Tull won two of three sets 6-2, 5-7, 8-6; Isabelle Smith won both sets 6-2. Doubles: Hayden Winjum/Emma Gunderson won two of three sets 3-6, 7-6, 7-4; Hannah Lindemoen/Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-2, Halle Bruggeman/Kaylie Clauson won both sets 6-0, 6-2. Crookston lost to Thief River Falls 2-5. Note: This match was cut off because it was getting too dark. Those whose matches were tied went to home court advantages, those whose matches that weren't finished went to the person who was ahead. Singles: Hayden Winjum lost with scores of 7-5, 2-2; Halle Winjum won with the home court advantage with scores 7-6, 5-7; Brekken Tull lost both sets 6-0, 6-2; Isabelle Smith lost two of three sets 3-6, 6-1, 7-3. Doubles: Emma Osborn/Halle Bruggeman lost 7-6, 5-1; Emma Gunderson/Kaylie Clauson lost 0-6, 7-5, 7-5; Hannah Lindemoen/Morgan Nelson won 6-2, 7-5. Coach Sue Tiedemann told the Times, "The girls had a great week of tennis. They continue to work hard and get better each day. After a busy weekend in Alexandria they competed on the newly surfaced tennis courts at CHS on Tuesday. They had two competitive matches with Moorhead and TRF. The TRF match was called due to darkness but it was great competition for all of the girls."

Boys Soccer - Pirates were shut out by Pelican Rapids 7-0. Goalkeeper Caden Boike recorded nine saves.

Girls Soccer - Pirates were shut out by East Grand Forks 4-0. Goalkeeper Reese Swanson recorded 11 saves and left the game in the second half due to an injury. Cassie Solheim stepped in for the Pirates and recorded five saves. Coach Sarah Reese told the Times there three injuries from previous games with players out and they had three more players get injured in the second half of the EGF game resulting in them not playing the rest of the varsity game. "We were competitive and played a great game- excellent first half. i have so much confidence and excitement for our girls. We need to keep working hard as a team and believing in ourselves. They got one goal despite being in our defensive third most of the half. Second half - we played well but it was tough (they have a deep bench and we have limited subs and we had three untimely injuries). Despite the teams' deep concern for their teammates' health, they dug deep mentally and played strong together. Dillynn and Jojo Wallace played exceptionally well defense with high pressure. Our defensive unit as a whole is strong. We need to work on the space between the mids and defense. Kailee Magsam was play making on opportunities even until the very last minute of the game. We never gave up - a noteworthy testament to our true team spirit."

Volleyball - Pirates fell to Thief River Falls 15-25, 16-25 and 16-25. Coach Katie Engelstad told the Times that both Libby Salentine and Ally Perreault recorded two aces each, Perreault led with eight kills, Breanna Kressin led with eight digs, and Salentine led with seven assists.

September 16

Swimming - The Crookston team finished fourth in the Pirate Invitational at the Crookston Community Pool with 38 points. Detroit Lakes topped the meet with 164 points. In the Girls 200 SC Meter Medley Relay, Crookston got third place with Mackenzie Aamoth, Madison Hoiland, Naomi Olson and Claire Oman with a final time of 2:28.71. In the Girls 200 SC Meter Freestyle, Crookston's Naomi Olson finished in sixth place with time 2:58.76. In the Girls 200 SC Meter IM, Crookston's Claire Oman finished in sixth place with time 3:18.05. In the Girls 50 SC Meter Freestyle, Crookston's Chloe Boll finished in fifth place with time 32.58. In the Girls 100 SC Meter Butterfly, Crookston's Mackenzie Aamoth finished in seventh place with time 1:40.33. In the Girls 100 SC Meter Freestyle, Crookston's Madison Hoiland got first place with time 1:08.95. In the Girls 400 SC Meter Freestyle, Crookston's Claire Oman got fifth place with time 6:08.40. In the Girls 200 SC Meter Freestyle Relay, Crookston got third place with Chloe Boll, Mackenzie Aamoth, Claire Oman and Madison Hoiland recording a time of 2:15.21. In the Girls 100 SC Meter Backstroke, Crookston's Mackenzie Aamoth got fourth place with time 1:24.90. In the Girls 100 SC Meter Breaststroke, Crookston's Madison Hoiland got second place with time 1:28.46. In the Girls 400 SC Meter Freestyle Relay, Crookston got seventh place with Lily Groven, Evelyn Gunderson, Naomi Olson and Chloe Boll recording a time of 5:50.91.

Volleyball - Pirates won against Norman County East 3-1 with scores 25-21, 24-26, 25-15, and 25-21. Coach Katie Englestad told the Times that Breanna Kressin led with an impressive 31 digs, Libby Salentine had 13 assists, Ally Perreault led with three aces and 12 kills, and both Anna Funk and Salentine had two solo blocks.

September 17

Football - Crookston celebrated three touchdowns from players George Widman, Ethan Boll and Cade Deleon, but fell to the Hawley Nuggets 41-18. Coach Nate Lubarski told the Times, "We were definitely happy with the first half and how we were playing, they were giving good effort. In the first half we got off the non-scoring drought and scored on defense with the George interception. It's always exciting and maybe a little too exciting as we had them come back with a touchdown off the kickoff. We’ve been struggling with our defense drives and we need to be able to maintain offensive drive to give our defense a break. We were able to score after though with it being a two-point game at half time and we were certainly happy with that. The second half we maybe didn't come back with the intensity we needed, whether we were wore down a bit, but they increased their physicality and we didn’t match that. You obviously have to play both halves in a whole game, we didn’t match the intensity in the second half and need to play a little more aggressive. It was evident of the drives they were put together and the lack of offense in the second half. The kids are working hard and we are platooning and rolling guys in. We’re sustaining some injuries and our sidelines have to be ready to play. Those guys coming in are young and gaining experience by the day."

When asked about the players that stood out Lubarski said, "Cade Deleon had a really good game, he plays about every snap for us as linebacker. We got him a touchdown pass in the end of the game. He’s an athletic kid. We missed him on one pass, but it was nice for him to get rewarded in the end touchdown. Clay Hanson played with a little more aggressiveness and played well with the ball. We’ve been asking him to play center and he hadn’t played in a couple years. He took a step offensively in the right direction."

Looking forward to the Homecoming game September 24, Lubarksi said they're not taking any of the teams "lightly" that are on their schedule. "Frazee is a physical team with a fair amount of wrestlers, we have to match that. We have to be like that every week. We need to try to establish a better run and consistently run the ball."

September 18

Girls Soccer - Pirates tied with Melrose 1-1 in the game plus overtime. Goalkeepers Cassie Solheim had one save in the first half and Tessa Weber had two saves in the second half. Crookston's Cassie Solheim recorded the team's goal at 54 minutes. Coach Sarah Reese told the Times, "We have 7 players out for injuries/sick resulting in lots of people (1) playing in different positions and (2) giving more people opportunities to see varsity time. They scored in the first half, we had Cassie in net and we weren’t getting quality shot opportunities on the field. We wanted to go for the section win… so we made a risky switch with the GK (goalkeeper) for creating more offensive opportunities. Tessa Weber stepped up huge - with no formal GK practice time, she got a crash course on goalie and played her first ever varsity game as GK making 2 excellent saves. Cassie (right side) found the net top shelf in the second half. We played with 3 defenders (vs 4) Dillynn had a rock solid game and Jojo was moved up to a high pressure midfield position to take time and space away from their key playmaker. Nashalie typically plays defense and found herself playing forward- she was poised and distributed the ball well despite limited subs and new roles for today’s game we played together as a team and got the tie."

Boys Soccer - Pirates boys soccer lost to Bemidji 11-0 and JV lost 5-0. Coach Lon Boike told the Times, "We played a very very good Bemidji high school team, they were also a 3A team and we are a 1A team so playing a bigger school was difficult for us, but I think we learned a lot about some of the things we need to work on and get better at. I was very proud of how our kids played hard the whole match and didn’t give up. And I think this experience will help us down the road. Caden Boike had 25 saves. Evan Christiansen and Jack Garmen also please very well on defense."