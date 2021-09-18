UMN Crookston Women's Tennis adds three to the roster for 2022 season

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s tennis program announced the additions of Madeleine Schneider (Gartringen, Germany/Drury University), Sarah Velasquez (Chino, Calif.), and Samantha Gutierrez (Riverside, Calif.) to the team. Schneider comes to UMN Crookston after competing for Division II Drury during the 2020-21 season. Velasquez and Gutierrez both played softball as freshmen for UMN Crookston and will transition to the tennis court this season.

"We are very excited to have this trio join the UMC tennis team. They will be great fits for our program both on and off the court. Their tennis backgrounds will be great additions to the team."

The trio join a roster that includes returnees Tasha Achermann (So., Motley, Minn.), Ashley Chomyn (Jr., Winnipeg, Manitoba), and Michelle Swyter (Jr., Perham, Minn.). Kaydance Hinn (Fr., Coon Rapids, Minn.) also previously signed with the Golden Eagles.

Madeleine Schneider (Gartringen, Germany)

Schneider competed for Drury as a freshman. She helped her squad go 12-5 during the 2021 season. She posted a 2-1 mark at No. 6 singles. Schenider went 0-1 with Viktoriya Zheleva at No. 3 doubles during her freshman season. She competed for Andreae-Gymnasium-Herrenberg as a prep.

“Madeleine is a crafty lefty with powerful groundstrokes,” Lunak said. “She brings a strong tennis background with a high level of knowledge.”

Sarah Velasquez (Chino, Calif.)

Velasquez was a Second Team All-Mt. Baldy League pick in both tennis and softball at Don Lugo H.S. She was a four-year varsity softball and tennis competitor. Velasquez is a two-time Most Valuable Player winner for the tennis team. Velasquez played one season of softball at UMN Crookston hitting .217 with five runs scored, three doubles, and eight RBIs.

“Sarah is a smart player with a consistent game,” Lunak stated. “She is quick and can track down a lot of balls.”

Samantha Gutierrez (Riverside, Calif.)

Gutierrez played one season of softball at UMN Crookston, with two runs scored in 18 games played. As a prep, Gutierrez caught two runners stealing as a junior catcher. She tallied 15 defensive assists. Her best season at the plate came as a freshman as she hit .357 with 11 runs scored, 12 RBI's, and one double. Gutierrez has 12 runs scored and four RBI's as a sophomore. Gutierrez also competed in tennis for Patriot H.S.

The student-athletes listed as having signed a National Letter of Intent or Offer of Admission to play tennis at the University of Minnesota Crookston have been verified by the Minnesota Crookston compliance office once they sign the National Letter of Intent or once the student-athlete has accepted an Offer of Admission for Minnesota Crookston.

“Sammy is a powerful player who was a strong doubles player in high school,” Lunak said. “She is a very aggressive net player.”