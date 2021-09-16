UMN Crookston Athletics announces new ticketing platform through AudienceView

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department officially announced their new online ticketing system through AudienceView and the University of Minnesota. Fans will now be able to purchase their tickets online for home UMN Crookston volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and hockey games. Tickets will still be available to be purchased on-site, as well.

“We are very excited to launch our ticketing system for home athletic events at UMN Crookston,” said Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson. “This will help home and away fans purchase tickets prior to game day, while still allowing fans to purchase tickets on site.”

Online ticket sales will end at 12 a.m. the day before home games. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door one hour before game time. Baseball, soccer, softball, tennis, and equestrian events remain free to attend.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets or a UMN Crookston Faculty/Staff Season Pass is available online for $100 that gives you and one free guest access to all paid home games. For Volleyball, single-game tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children/students 18 and under, $5 for seniors 55 and older, and free for UMN Crookston students. Students must show their student ID at the door. Basketball and Hockey games are $10 for adults, $5 for children/students 18 and under, $5 for seniors 55 and older, and free for UMN Crookston students.

Visit z.umn.edu/goldeneagletickets to order tickets and get ready for game day on the Minnesota Crookston campus.