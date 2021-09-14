UMN Crookston women's soccer falls 8-0 to Michigan Tech

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team kept Michigan Technological University off the scoreboard for 23 minutes in the first half. The Huskies were able to score four goals in the final 22 minutes of the first half and added four in the second stanza. Michigan Tech won the game 8-0.

The game was the first regular-season game at home for UMN Crookston at the UMN Crookston Soccer Field since the Golden Eagles played Bemidji State University November 8, 2019. Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-3 with the loss, while Michigan Tech moves to 3-1. The Huskies have defeated NSIC teams St. Cloud State University and University of Minnesota Duluth, along with UMN Crookston.

The Golden Eagles finished the game with six shots, with four of those coming on frame. Michigan Tech ended the game with 29 shots, with 17 shots on goal. The Huskies had six corner kicks to just one attempt for UMN Crookston.

Minnesota Crookston was guided by two shots on goal from Brooklyn Fischbach (Fr., MF, South St. Paul, Minn.). Abby Fettinger (Fr., D/M, White Bear Lake, Minn.) and Morgan Laplante (Jr., F, De Soto, Kan.).

In goal, Abby Olsen (R-Fr., GK, Chisago City, Minn.) got the start and picked up four saves and allowed four goals. Emma Stempien (Fr., GK, Plymouth, Mich.) came on in the second half and tallied five saves and allowed four goals.

Michigan Tech was led by Julia Pietila, who scored four goals and tallied one assist. Allison Thelen chipped in a goal and two assists. Anna Gulan, Hadley Wells, and Alexis Shatrau also added goals for the Huskies.

Minnesota Crookston will open NSIC play at Minnesota State University Moorhead Friday, September 17 in Moorhead, Minn. The Dragons also enter the weekend with a 0-3 mark.