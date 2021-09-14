UMN Crookston women's golf lands in eighth place on first day, men's golf 13th place

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s golf team held eighth place out of nine teams after the first round of the Tracy Lane Memorial September 13 at Bemidji Town and Country Club in Bemidji, Minn. The Golden Eagles shot a team score of 365. The team score is six strokes better than UMN Crookston’s best round from the spring season of 2021.

The Golden Eagles hit 10 strokes behind University of Mary and nine strokes ahead of Minnesota State University Moorhead. Ellen Solem (So., Maple Grove, Minn.) had a fantastic day as she sits in a tie for 10th with a round of 83. Solem’s round is one shy of her season-low from spring 2021. Clara Hanson (Fr., Grand Forks, N.D.) had a strong debut to her Minnesota Crookston golfing career with an 87 to sit tied for 23rd. Abby Stender (Sr., Madison, Minn.) carded a 94. Denali Johnson (Fr., Grand Rapids, Minn.) finished with a 101. Lachlan Larson (So., Pequot Lakes, Minn.) shot a 106, while Tiffany Kozojed (So., Hillsboro, N.D.) put up a 108.

Molly Stevens of Augustana University leads the individual field after shooting a 76. Augustana University and Minnesota State University, Mankato lead the team field with scores of 323.

The Golden Eagles finished playing at the Tracy Lane Memorial September 14.

Minnesota Crookston Men's Golf

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s golf team held 13th place out of 19 teams after the first two rounds of the Washburn Invitational played September 13 at Topeka Country Club in Topeka, Kan.

The Golden Eagles were the epitome of consistency as a team as they carded a pair of 314’s on the Par 71 course. Minnesota Crookston is currently 14 strokes behind Concordia University-St. Paul and 16 strokes behind Missouri Southern State University. The Golden Eagles currently lead Rockhurst University, Fort Hays State University, Newman University, Upper Iowa University, University of Sioux Falls, and Lincoln University.

Minnesota Crookston has been led by Rory Wutzke (Fr., Camrose, Alberta), who shot rounds of 78 and 75 in his college debut to sit in a tie for 36th. Layton Bartley (Fr., Fargo, N.D.) had the low round of the day for the Golden Eagles with a 74. He shot an 80 in round two to sit in a tie for 42nd. Connor Humble (R-Sr., Rosemount, Minn.) carded an 82 in round one and improved by seven strokes in the second round with a 75. Keegan Poppenberg (Jr., Esko, Minn.) shot rounds of 77 and 81. Devin Kucy (Fr., Camrose, Alberta) carded an 81 and an 80, while Cade Pederson (R-So., West Fargo, N.D.) shot an 82 in round one, and a 79 in the second round.

Arkansas Tech University leads the field with a score of 587. They are one stroke up on the host Washburn University. Gregor Weck of Southwestern Oklahoma State University shot a 69 and a 72 to lead the individual field.

Minnesota Crookston and the rest of the field concluded the tournament September 14.