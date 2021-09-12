Crookston Pirates Sports Scoreboard Update September 13

Girls Soccer Sept 7 - CHS Girls Soccer shut-out Pelican Rapids 7-0 at their September 7 match. Coach Sarah Reese told the Times that goalkeeper Reese Swanson recorded one save and PR had five saves after 12 shots on goal. Cassie Solheim had four goals, two solo and two with assists from Amelia Overgaard and Maddie Harbott; Kailee Magsam (assist from Clara Meyer), Amelia Overgaard, and Ny Nguyen (assist from Overgaard) each had one goal. "The first half we were bunched at first and they clogged the middle, so we adjusted to spread out, pass the ball and make runs, and find the net," said Coach Reese. "In the second half we had controlled space and played the ball on the ground though it was very windy."

Boys Soccer Sept 7 - CHS Boys Soccer scored first, but lost to Detroit Lakes 3-1 on September 7. Alex Longoria (with an assist from Evan Christensen) scored the lone goal for the Pirates. Caden Boike recorded seven saves. Coach Lon Boike told the Times the Pirates took an early one point lead, but DL came back three minutes later to tie the game followed by a second half penalty kick goal and long shot goal that snuck inside the upper left-hand corner of the goal. "I thought our guys really played well tonight and we put a lot of pressure on them. We played a lot of players and they all came in and played extremely well. I thought this was by far our best match of the year. Caden Boike did a great job in goal and Alex Longoria scored our team's goal and was assisted by Evan Christensen."

Volleyball Sept 7 - CHS were shut out by Red Lake Falls 3-0. Coach Katie Englestad did not provide an update to the Times with stats or comments.

Swimming Sept 9 - Crookston High School’s swim team took third place in the SEALS Perham-NYM Tri competition with 53 points while Fosston secured 92 points and Perham/New York Mills scored 141. Here’s how the Pirate swimmers did:

• Girls 200-Yard Medley Relay - CHS finished in second place with swimmers Mackenzie Aamoth, Madison Hoiland, Naomi Olson and Claire Oman scoring a final time of 2:15.72

• Girls 200-Yard Freestyle - Naomi Olson took fourth place with a final time of 2:38.73

• Girls 200-Yard IM - Claire Oman took third place with a final time of 2:56.78

• Girls 50-Yard Freestyle - Madison Hoiland took third place with a final time of 27.64

• Girls 100-Yard Butterfly - Mackenzie Aamoth took fifth place with a final time of 1:29.65

• Girls 100-Yard Freestyle - Claire Oman took fourth place with a final time of 1:09.62

• Girls 500-Yard Freestyle - Naomi Olson took third place with a final time of 7:09.36

• Girls 200-Yard Freestyle Relay - CHS took third place with a final time of 2:02.76 with swimmers Naomi Olson, Claire Oman, Mackenzie Aamoth and Madison Hoiland

• Girls 100-Yard Backstroke - Mackenzie Aamoth took third place with a final time of 1:17.95

• Girls 100-Yard Breaststroke - Madison Hoiland took first place with a final time of 1:23.33

• Girls 400-Yard Freestyle Relay - CHS took fourth place with a final time of 5:57.18 with swimmers Elizabeth Helgeson, Lily Groven, Abigail Olson and Evelyn Gunderson

Girls Tennis Sept 9 - The CHS girls tennis team walked away with a win over East Grand Forks 6-1. All singles players won their matches and only one doubles team lost. Singles: Emma Osborn won both sets 6-2, Halle Winjum won both sets 6-1, 6-0; Brekken Tull won two of three sets 3-6, 7-6, 6-1; Isabelle Smith won both sets 6-3. Doubles: Halle Bruggeman/Emma Gunderson lost both sets 1-6, 4-6; Hannah Lindemoen/Morgan Nelson won two of three sets 6-3, 6-7, 7-5; Kaylie Clauson/Abby Borowicz won both sets 6-0, 6-4.

Girls Soccer Sept 9 - CHS girls soccer came up short by only one goal in a 1-0 loss to Detroit Lakes on September 9. Coach Reese told the Times she was very proud of the girls. "In short, we had an incredible game. We played with our head and heart fully engaged in the game. (We had) an amazing team effort - Reese (goalkeeper) was stellar, aggressive, great positioning, one of her best games ever. Aleah, JoJo, Dillyn and Olivia had great runs, strong pressure and helped defense; always the right place at the right tim. Mids (Kailee, Clara, Amelia, Maddie H. and Katelyn) were passing and finding open spaces and high pressure reducing ability to turn and forwards (Cassie, Maddie K. and Ny) were making runs and taking shots. We are so proud of the girls! Told them to keep believing in themselves; we are both high caliber teams (DL is now 8AA for section and we are single A), exciting game to watch!"

Volleyball Sept 9 - CHS volleyball lost to Sacred Heart 1-3 on September 9 with scores 14-25, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25. Breanna Kressin had an impressive 40 digs, Mallorie Sundeen led with 11 kills, Anna Funk and Libby Salentine had 8 assists, and aces were recorded by Anna Funk, Rylee Solheim and Libby Salentine, Coach Katie Englestad told the Times.

Boys Soccer Sept 9 - CHS Boys Soccer were shut-out by Fergus Fall Hillcrest 4-0 at the September match. Coach Lon Boike told the Times the score was 1-0 at halftime and FF scored one goal early in the second half plus two late goals. "Caden Boike was in goal and made 13 saves. Hillcrest High School is a very strong team and I thought our guys battled them very well. It was a very tight game until 3/4 of the way through the second half. We had a tough time generating any offense and struggled a bit handling the ball against their strong defense."

Girls Tennis Sept 10 - CHS girls tennis won both matches September 10 over Detroit Lakes and Wadena 5-2. Against Detroit Lakes - Singles: Emma Osborn won two of three sets 3-6, 6-2, 10-7; Brekken Tull won both sets 6-3, 6-2; Isabelle Smith won both sets 7-6, 6-1; Kaylie Clauson lost two of three sets 0-6, 6-2, 10-8; Doubles: Hayden Winjum/Halle Winjum won both sets 6-0, 6-4; Emma Gunderson/Abby Borowicz lost both sets 6-2, 7-5; Hannah Lindemoen/Addie Fee won both sets 6-3, 6-2. Against Wadena - Singles: Hayden Winjum lost both sets 6-3, Halle Winjum won both sets 6-2, Brekken Tull lost both sets 6-3, 6-4; Isabelle Smith won both sets 6-0, 6-2; Doubles: Emma Osborn/Emma Gunderson won both sets 6-1, 6-2; Halle Bruggeman/Kaylie Clauson won both sets 6-2, 6-4; Hannah Lindemoen/Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-0, 6-1.

Football Sept 10 - CHS football was shut-out by Barnesville 58-0. Coach Nate Lubarski did not provide an update to the Times with stats or comments.

Girls Tennis Sept 11 - CHS girls tennis won all three matches at the tournament in Alexandria against Osakis (4-3), Alexandria (7-0) and Detroit Lakes(6-1) on September 11. Against Osakis - Singles: Emma Osborn lost in three sets (only two scores given) 7-5, 3-6; Halle Winjum won two of three sets 4-6, 6-1, 7-4; Isabelle Smith lost both sets 6-1, 6-2; Abby Borowicz lost two of three sets 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; Doubles: Hayden Winjum/Emma Gunderson won two of three sets 6-2, 6-7, 10-8; Hannah Lindemoen/Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-2, Kaylie Clauson/Addie Fee won two of three sets 6-2, 5-7, 7-4. Against Alexandria - Singles: Hayden Winjum won both sets 6-1, Halle Winjum won both sets 6-3, 6-1; Brekken Tull won both sets 6-1, 6-4; Isabelle Smith won both sets 6-2, 6-4; Doubles: Emma Osborn/Halle Bruggeman won two of three sets 6-3, 4-6, 7-2; Emma Gunderson/Kaylie Clauson won both sets 6-2, 6-0; Morgan Nelson/Hannah Lindemoen won both sets 6-2, 6-3; Against Detroit Lakes - Singles: Hayden Winjum won both sets 6-2, Emma Osborn won both sets 6-2, Brekken Tull won both sets 6-3, Kaylie Clauson lost two of three sets 6-4, 6-7, 9-7; Doubles: Halle Winjum/Emma Gunderson won both sets 6-1, 6-3; Hannah Lindemoen/Morgan Nelson won two of three sets 6-3, 3-6, 9-7; Addie Fee/Isabelle Smith won both sets 6-4, 7-5.

Girls Soccer Sept 11 - CHS girls won their Senior Day match 1-0 against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley. Coach Sarah Reese did not provide an update to the Times with stats or comments.