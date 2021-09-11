Golden Eagles cross country opened their 2021 season at Dragon Twilight

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s cross country team opened their season September 10 at the Dragon Twilight in Moorhead, Minn. The Golden Eagles competed in the Randy Smith Women’s 4K at the Bluestem Center for the Arts.

UMN Crookston competed for the first time since their inaugural season in 2019. The Golden Eagles will also have a new look in 2021.

UMN Crookston looks to be led by true freshmen Madison Elijah (Hebron, Ind.) and Anna Grabowski (Waterdown, Ontario). In addition, Alex Christen (R-Fr., Sauk Centre, Minn.), Brooke Benson (Jr., Monroe, Wash.), Kelsie Hanson (Sr., Brainerd, Minn.), Katie Hoehne (Sr., Junction City, Wis.), Katie Orth (Sr., Randall, Minn.), Nicole Schilling (Sr., Little Falls, Minn.), and Alyssa Stillman (Jr., Hortonville, Wis.) are all set for their first races as Golden Eagles. Rena Sakai (Jr., Chiba, Japan) is the only returnee for the Golden Eagles from the 2019 roster.

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s cross country team lifted the lid on their 2021 season September 10 and competed in the Fred Dahnke Men’s 6K at the Bluestem Center for the Arts in Moorhead, Minn.

UMN Crookston competed for the first time since their inaugural season in 2019. The Golden Eagles have a different look and will look to show improvement in their second competitive season.

Minnesota Crookston has six new faces from the last time they competed. UMN Crookston will look to five redshirt freshmen with Hanokh Gailson (Reno, Nev.), Chris Feldewerd (Melrose, Minn.), Warden Dahlgren (Edgeley, N.D.), Tristan Morneault (Dieppe, New Brunswick), and transfer Colton Uber (Brunswick, Ohio). Paul Hendrickx (Sr., Butler, Minn.) is the lone returnee from 2019. Hendrickx finished the 2019 Dragon Twilight in 24:26.7. The lone true freshman for Minnesota Crookston is Andon Morneault (Dieppe, New Brunswick).