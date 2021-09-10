Golden Eagles women's soccer fall 3-1 at Concordia-Moorhead

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

Concordia College scored two goals in the second half during a seven-minute stretch as they upended the University of Minnesota Crookston women’s soccer team 3-1 at the Jake Christiansen Athletic Complex in Moorhead, Minn.

Minnesota Crookston falls to 0-2 on the season, while Concordia-Moorhead moves to 1-3.

The Golden Eagles had seven shots, with five shots on goal. UMN Crookston struggled to get on the offensive in the second frame as they had only two shots in the entire second stanza. Minnesota Crookston had four corner kicks for the game. Concordia-Moorhead finished with 10 shots and seven shots on goal. Nine of the team’s 10 shots came in the second half.

Five different players had shots on goal for the Golden Eagles. Minnesota Crookston was led by Morgan Laplante (Jr., F, De Soto, Kan.), who scored a tally in the first half. Brooklyn Fischbach (Fr., MF, South St. Paul, Minn.) picked up an assist.

The Cobbers were guided by Samantha Holmberg with one goal and one assist. Grace Lawlor and Amber Weiybe each added goals, while Megan Barnick and Lauren Tschider each had assists.

The Cobbers got on the scoreboard first in the 10th minute as a ball played across the box by Tschider was put away for the goal by Holmberg to put Concordia-Moorhead up 1-0.

The Golden Eagles had their best chance in the early going on a header attempt by Jacqueline Calderon (So., MF, Indio, Calif.), but the attempt went wide right in the 14th minute of the first half.

Minnesota Crookston was able to even the score at 1-1 in the 26th minute after Fischbach’s attempt bounced off the left post. Laplante cleaned it up and put it into the right side of the net for her first goal as a Golden Eagle and the first of the regular season for UMN Crookston.

Minnesota Crookston had five shots in the first half, with three shots on goal. The Golden Eagles had four corner kicks. The Golden Eagles spent more time on the offensive side of the pitch. The Cobbers had just one shot on goal and one corner. Laplante, Fischbach, and Abby Fettinger (Fr., D, White Bear Lake, Minn.) accounted for Minnesota Crookston’s shots on goal in the first half.

Lanie Padelford (Fr., D/MF, Mahtomedi, Minn.) had the first shot of the second half for either team. Nelson picked up the save.

Concordia College had their first chance in the 54th minute on a Tschider header, but Abby Olsen was able to put the attempt away to keep the score at 1-1.

Concordia College took the lead 2-1 when Weiybe scored on a Holmberg assist in the 61st minute.

The Cobbers pushed their lead to 3-1 in the 66th minute when Lawlor scored on a Barnick assist.

Minnesota Crookston was unable to get another chance on net as Concordia-Moorhead took the 3-1 victory.

Olsen allowed three goals and picked up four saves for UMN Crookston. Nelson let in one goal and had four saves for the Cobbers.

Minnesota Crookston will return to action Sunday, September 12 with their home opener at 1 p.m. against Michigan Technological University.