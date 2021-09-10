Christopherson to lead UMC Teambackers

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

Michelle Christopherson, Director of Outreach and Engagement will lead the University of Minnesota Crookston Teambackers.

“Teambackers is an integral part of our campus stewarding efforts and athletics scholarship and program initiatives, while instilling maroon and gold pride and creating a tradition of impact in our community, region and state. Michelle is a dedicated member of the campus and region. She has a proven track record, a strong work ethic, and the ability to lead and communicate with an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Mary Holz-Clause, UMN Crookston Chancellor.

UMC Teambackers is an athletic promotion and fundraising organization for UMN Crookston. It operates in conjunction with University and Alumni Relations and Intercollegiate Athletics.

Since the fall of 1994, UMN Crookston has been competing athletically with four-year colleges who have well established athletic scholarship programs. “The Teambackers organization is such a great asset to our athletic program,” said Holz-Clause. The University of Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles are in their twenty-third year as a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II and has been a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) since 1999. The equestrian team participates in the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA), the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA), and the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC). The hockey team participates in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) and the Western Collegiate Club Hockey Association (WCCHA).

“On behalf of UMC Teambackers and Golden Eagle Athletics, thank you for your past support and future generosity. Our goal is to create several core giving opportunities within athletics and events at UMN Crookston. I look forward to further strengthening relationships, increasing scholarship opportunities for student athletes and of course engaging the community with maroon and gold spirit,” Christopherson said.

The UMC Teambackers and the Athletic Support Fund encompasses several core giving programs within intercollegiate athletics at the University of Minnesota Crookston. Each year hundreds of donors show their support through an annual cash gift. Annual giving primarily supports student-athlete scholarship expenses for the fiscal year. Donors who make annual gifts can designate their gift to the sport of their choice, consider donating today.

Consider a Teambackers membership. Your contribution will help support athletic scholarships for the over 300 men and women who make up 15 sports. Contact Michelle Christopherson at mchristo@umn.edu