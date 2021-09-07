Pirates Fall Sports Scoreboard Update September 6

Times Report

Crookston Times

Note: The Crookston High School weight room will be open at 7 a.m. starting Tuesday, September 7 for CHS students.

Girls Soccer August 31 - CHS defeated Hillcrest Academy 1-0 in the last minute with a corner-kick goal. Olivia Huck recorded the assist to Madeline Harbott for the lone point and goalie Reese Swanson got the shut-out with six saves. "Madeline played outside mid for most of the game and forward at the end, and had great passing and runs. There was finesse in her shot," Coach Sarah Reese told the Times. "Kailee Magsam played with great pressure defensively and distribution to the corners. Aleah Bienek hadn't played defense for a while, but filled the role and distributed the ball well to the open spaces and corners. Olivia Huck had great corner kicks (9 all on the net and finished with the last one.) It was a great team win, we played with heart to the finish and got the goal in the last minute."

Volleyball August 31 - Fell to Mahnomen 0-3 (sets 18-25, 21-25, 22-25.) Ally Perreault led with 13 kills and two blocks while Libby Salentine led with 11 assists and nine digs plus one ace.

Girls Tennis August 31 - Won over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 7-0 and Park Rapids 5-2, lost to Pequot Lakes 5-2. Singles vs Long Prairie: Emma Osborn won both sets 6-0, 6-1; Brekken Tull won both sets 6-0, 6-2; Isabelle Smith won both sets 6-3, 6-1; Addie Fee won both sets 6-0; Doubles vs Long Prairie: Hayden and Halle Winjum won both sets 6-0; Emma Gunderson/Hannah Lindemoen won both sets 6-2, 6-0; Kaylie Clauson/Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-0. Singles vs Park Rapids: Hayden Winjum won both sets 6-4, 6-3; Emma Osborn won both sets 6-2, 6-0; Brekken Tull lost both sets 0-6, 6-7; Kaylie Clauson won two sets and lost one 6-3, 10-6, 6-7; Doubles vs Park Rapids: Halle Winjum/Hannah Lindemoen lost both sets 3-6, 2-6; Emma Gunderson/Isabelle Smith won both sets 6-1; Abby Borowicz/Addie Fee won both sets 6-4, 6-0. Singles vs Pequot Lakes: Hayden Winjum lost both sets 1-6, 3-6; Halle Winjum lost both sets 3-6, 0-6; Brekken Tull lost both sets 0-6; Isabelle Smith lost two sets and won one 3-6, 9-11, 6-1; Doubles vs Pequot Lakes: Emma Osborn/Emma Gunderson won both sets 6-2, 6-4; Hannah Lindemoen/Abby Borowicz lost two sets and won one 4-6, 9-11, 6-2; Kaylie Clauson/Morgan Nelson won two sets and lost one 6-4, 10-2; 4-6.

Girls Tennis September 1 - Defeated the Moorhead Spuds 6-1. Doubles: Halle Winjum/Emma Gunderson won both sets 6-2; Kaylie Clauson/Morgan Nelson won both sets 6-2, 6-3; Hannah Lindemoen/Abby Borowicz won two sets out of three 7-5, 12-10; Singles: Hayden Winjum won both sets 6-4, 6-1; Emma Osborn won both sets 6-1; Isabelle Smith won both sets 6-2; Brekken Tull won both sets 6-4, 6-2.

Girls Soccer September 2 - Fell to St. John's Prep 0-2. "Despite missing several players including the goalkeeper and having very limited subs and the constant rain, the team played well together," Coach Sarah Reese told the Times. "I was proud of them coming together and making the best of the situation. Most of the play was in the middle third. It was a highly winnable game, but we couldn't find the net. Cassie Solheim is a true team player willing to do anything for her team. Aleah Bienek, again played outside defense, was making incredibly great runs to cut off time and space. Defense as a whole played well together - talking, ball pressure, covering space together. JV won their game 4-2."

Swimming September 2 - CHS came in third to Thief River Falls and Fosston at the TRF Tri. TRF points: 228, Fosston points: 151, Crookston points: 107. In the 200-yard Medley Relay, Crookston scored 14 points to get second place with swimmers Mackenzie Aamoth, Madison Hoiland, Naomi Olson and Claire Oman having a final time of 2:15.16. In the 200-yard Freestyle, N. Olson got fourth place with final time 2:44.14. In the 200-yard IM, Oman got third place with final time 3:01.59. In the 50-yard Freestyle, Hoiland got second place with final time 27.98. In the 100-yard Butterfly, Aamoth got fourth place with final time 1:31.12. In the 100-yard Freestyle, Oman got fifth place with final time 1:11.57. In the 500-yard Freestyle, N. Olson got fourth place with final time 7:19.02. In the 200-yard Freestyle Relay, CHS got second place with swimmers Chloe Boll, Aamoth, Oman and Hoiland with final time 2:00.82. In the 100-yard Backstroke, Aamoth got third place with final time 1:17.61. In the 100-yard Breaststroke, Hoiland got first place with final time 1:21.76.

Football September 2 - Shut-out in their home season opener to Osakis 0-27. Ethan Boll led with 28 rushing yards, Jack Doda recorded 43 passing yards and George Widman had 18 receiving yards. The Pirates had two fumbles, three first-downs, four penalties and five punts. Coach Nate Lubarski told the Times after the game that their defense played well and held Osakis to 12-0 at halftime. "A lot of our young guys got their first varsity snaps tonight. We may take a few bumps early, but they'll gain valuable experience. In the special teams, Brooks Butt punted the ball exceptionally well, he was fantastic for us. On the defense line, Cade Deleon and Ethan Boll did well plus Ethan stepped in at safety and played well for us. Offensively, as the game went on, Jack Doda learned a lot as his first start at quarterback tonight. He got better as the game went on, moving in the pocket a little bit. He kind of grew up tonight as the game went on. Our backs, including Jacob Hesby and Hunter Knutson, ran hard. We did not have a bad center and the quarterback exchange which is odd with the weather so I was really happy with that. We need to play better and lower up front with our offensive line. Sometimes you just figure out the speed of the game and how aggressive varsity football really is, it takes time and you have to be thrown in the fire sometimes to figure it out. Defensively we gave up a couple of big lays which we don't like to do, but our defense for the most part played a pretty solid football game. We just need to be able to move the ball on offense."

Volleyball September 2 - Lost to Ada-Borup 0-3 (sets 13-25, 10-25, 11-25.) Coach Katie Englestad told the Times that Mallorie Sundeen led with four kills and one ace, Breanna Kressin led with 14 kids and Anna Funk also recorded an ace. JV and the C team also recorded losses both falling 0-2.

Looking ahead:

Tuesday, September 7 - Girls Soccer vs. Pelican Rapids, Boys Soccer @ Detroit Lakes, Girls Tennis @ TRF, Volleyball vs. RLF (Parent’s Night)

Thursday, September 9 - Boys Soccer @FF Hillcrest, Girls Soccer @Detroit Lakes, Swimming @ Fosston, Girls Tennis @ EGF, Volleyball @ EGF Sacred Heart

Friday, September 10 - Girls Tennis Tri @ Detroit Lakes, Football @ Barnesville

Saturday, September 11 - Girls Soccer vs. WHA (Senior Day), JV/V Girls Tennis @ Alexandria

September 19-24 Homecoming Week