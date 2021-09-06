Mark Lyczewski wins sixth title at Ernotte Hiller Labor Day golf tournament at Minakwa

Times Report

Crookston Times

Mark Lyczewski won his sixth title at the annual Ernotte Hiller Labor Day golf tournament at Minakwa Golf Course in Crookston Monday. It was also the first time Lyczewski has won back-to-back titles.

Fertile-Beltrami High School senior Rylin Petry, who was Lyczewski's final challenger and led the match-up to the final hole only trailing by one, won the Class A state singles title in spring 2021. The Fertile-Beltrami team also won the team title this spring.

Wes Hanson and Wade Hanson were in Monday's final four, but did not compete in a third place match.