Former Golden Eagles sign to play professional basketball in Spain

Crookston Times

The all-time leading scorer for the University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball program and the NSIC’s all-time leading scorer Harrison Cleary has signed a professional basketball contract to play for Aquimisa Carbajosa of LEB Silver, the third-tier of professional basketball in Spain.

Cleary enters his second season of professional basketball in Spain. He played his first season in LEB Gold, the second-tier of professional basketball in Spain, splitting the season between AB Castello and CB Almansa. Cleary played in nine games in his first season. Aquimisa Carbajosa posted an 11-15 mark during the 2020-21 season.

Cleary ended his career at Minnesota Crookston holding the school records for points, assists, three-pointers made, three-pointers attempted, field goals made, field goals attempted, free throws made, free throws attempted, free throw percentage, games played, and games started. Cleary is the NSIC's All-Time Leading Scorer with 2,107 career points in conference play. In addition, he is 16th all-time in NCAA Division II scoring with 2,846 career points and is the highest-scoring player in NCAA Division II since 1992. Cleary has earned All-NSIC accolades all four years at Minnesota Crookston. He is a three-time D2CCA All-Region Selection. As a senior, Cleary ended the season fourth in NCAA Division II scoring with 26.6 points per game. He was eighth in the nation for free throw percentage at 90.8 percent. In addition, he was sixth in NCAA Division II for total points with 771. Cleary shot 38.9 percent from beyond the arc, and also tallied 4.2 assists per game.

In addition, Cleary was a 2019-20 D2CCA All-America Third Team pick as a senior. He was also an All-NSIC First Team selection for the third-straight season. Cleary was selected D2CCA All-Central Region First Team, NABC All-Central District Second Team pick, and was a CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team selection during his final season in the maroon and gold.

Cleary’s former teammate Javier Nicolau played the 2020-21 season for CB Benicarlo of LEB Silver. Nicolau signed to play for Safir Fruits Alginet of Liga EBA, the fourth tier of Spanish professional basketball.

IBU JASSEY-DEMBA

Former University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball player Ibu Jassey-Demba has signed a professional contract to play for Aquimisa Carbajosa of LEB Silver, the third-tier of professional basketball in Spain. Jassey-Demba will join former teammate Harrison Cleary as a member of Aquimisa Carbajosa.

This is the first professional opportunity for Jassey-Demba, who competed for the Golden Eagles from 2019-21. Jassey-Demba tallied 8.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a senior during the 2020-21 season. He shot 83.3 percent from the charity stripe and 44.3 percent from the field. Jassey-Demba had a season-high 15 points against St. Cloud State as a senior. He notched a season-high 13 rebounds versus University of Mary. As a junior, Jassey-Demba tallied 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per tilt.

Jassey-Demba joins Cleary and Javier Nicolau playing professional basketball in Spain. Nicolau is playing for Safir Fruits Aliginet of Liga EBA, the fourth-tier of professional basketball in Spain.

Jassey-Demba is from Birmingham, England, he played two seasons for the Golden Eagles after transferring from Monroe College in New York.