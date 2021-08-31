UMN Crookston Softball adds pitcher Houser to squad

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston softball team announced the addition of Thayda Houser (RHP, 5-6, Seymour, Iowa/Southwestern C.C.). Houser is the first recruit of the Nick Weinmeister era. Houser comes to the Golden Eagles from Southwestern Community College in Iowa, where she played for Weinmeister.

"Thayda is a great addition to this team in many ways,” Weinmeister said. “She is a great teammate, hard worker, and will boost our options in the circle. She knows what to expect and can help the other players get up to speed quickly as well."

Minnesota Crookston softball posted a 10-32 (6-22 NSIC) mark during the 2021 season. The Golden Eagles return a strong core from previous seasons as they enter a new era under Weinmeister. Dana Zarn is the leading hitter returning after batting .325 with 21 runs scored and 14 RBIs. Jordan Peterson also returns after hitting .303 with 13 runs scored and nine RBIs. On the mound, the top returnee is Kamryn Frisk.

Houser joins an incoming class eight previous players who signed to compete for the Golden Eagles: Whitnee Curry (Fr., IF, Lincoln, Neb.), Nicole Deden (Fr., P, Mission Viejo, Calif.), Ariana Gambala (Jr., UT, San Diego, Calif.), Sydney Huwe (Fr., C, Carver, Minn.), Brittney Mengel (Fr., OF/UT, Sullivan, Wis.), Annjelica Moreno-Engelbrecht (Jr., P/UT, Oceanside, Calif.), Evie Stuck (Fr., P/OF, Papillion, Neb.), and Emerson Thompson (Fr., 1B/C, Lincoln, Neb.).

The student-athlete listed as having signed a National Letter of Intent or Offer of Admission to play softball at the University of Minnesota Crookston have been verified by the Minnesota Crookston compliance office once they sign the National Letter of Intent or once the student-athlete has accepted an Offer of Admission for Minnesota Crookston.

Thayda Houser (RHP, 5-6, Seymour, Iowa/Southwestern C.C.)

Houser was a two-time selection as the ICCAC Player of the Week. In addition, she was a Second Team All-Region selection as a freshman for the Spartans. Houser holds the record for strikeouts in a season at Southwestern C.C. Houser was 14-11 as a freshman with a 5.32 ERA in 173.2 innings in the circle. She had 230 strikeouts. Houser played softball, volleyball, basketball, golf and ran track for Seymour H.S. As a senior, she was a First Team All-Conference pitcher. During her junior season, Houser earned Second Team All-Conference accolades as a pitcher. As a sophomore, she was named Honorable Mention All- State and was a First Team All-Conference pick as a utility player. In volleyball, Houser was the 2018 Bluegrass Conference Setter of the Year. She was a First Team All-Conference selection as a junior and an Honorable Mention All-Conference pick as a sophomore. She was a four-time All-Academic selection for volleyball. On the basketball court, Houser was a First Team All-Conference selection during her senior season. She was named All-District as a senior. As a junior, she was Honorable Mention All-Conference. Houser was a four-time Academic All-Conference selection for basketball. In addition, she was named to the Class A All-Star Team and was named the 2020 Bluegrass Conference Senior of The Year, and was also named to the 2020 Bluegrass Conference Elite Team. In golf, Houser was an Academic All-Conference pick three times. In track, she was an Academic All-Conference selection.

Houser is the daughter of Shaun and Jamie Houser. She plans to major in exercise science and wellness at UMN Crookston. Houser was born July 24, 2002.