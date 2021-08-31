Minnesota Crookston Wins 5-2 Over St. Scholastica in Exhibition

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston soccer team scored four goals in the second half to take down College of St. Scholastica in an exhibition at the UMN Crookston Soccer Field Friday, August 27. Minnesota Crookston moves to 2-0 in exhibition play.

Minnesota Crookston overcame a 2-1 deficit at the half to win 5-2 over the Saints. The four second-half goals for Minnesota Crookston came within a 15 minute span.

The Golden Eagles had a team effort as nine players accounted for points on the game. The goals for UMN Crookston came from Jacqueline Calderon (So., MF, Indio, Calif.), Madelyn Teplansky (So., F, Apple Valley, Calif.), Abby Fettinger (Fr., D, White Bear Lake, Minn.), Kathryn Brainerd (Jr., D, Corcoran, Minn.), and Brooklyn Fischbach (Fr., MF, South St. Paul, Minn.). The Golden Eagles had assists from Inanna Hauger (Fr., MF, Boyne City, Mich.), Gabriela Pinto (R-Sr., D, Beaverton, Ore.), Morgan Laplante (Jr., F, De Soto, Kan.), and Ashley Chomyn (Jr., MF, Winnipeg, Manitoba).

Minnesota Crookston had 17 shots with 12 shots on goal. St. Scholastica notched 14 shots and eight shots on goal.

In goal, Abby Olsen (So., GK, Chisago City, Minn.) allowed two goals, and six saves.

St. Scholastica obtained goals from Sidney Botker and Brea Archer. Their assists came from Ellie Keillor and Morgan Friday.

In goal, Taelynn Gittins had five goals against and seven saves.

St. Scholastica got on the board first in the 21st minute when Botker scored off a Friday assist.

Minnesota Crookston evened the tally 1-1 when Calderon scored on a penalty kick after a foul in the box.

The Saints pushed their lead to 2-1 when Keillor played a beautiful ball from back finding Archer on the breakaway.

The Golden Eagles tied it up 2-2 in the 75th minute when Fischbach scored on a nice shot from the right side of the box off a Pinto assist.

Minnesota Crookston took the lead 3-2 in the 82nd minute when Fettinger scored off assists from Chomyn and Hauger.

The Golden Eagles struck just seconds later as Teplansky scored unassisted in the 84th minute.

Minnesota Crookston put in the dagger with a Brainerd goal off a LaPlante assist with six seconds remaining.

Minnesota Crookston will have their final tune-up Sunday, August 29 at Presentation College. Their regular-season opener in Saturday, September 4 at Dakota Wesleyan University.