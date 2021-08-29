Pirates girls tennis celebrate wins over Roseau, East Grand Forks

Pirate Girls Tennis won both contests in their season opener triangular August 25 against Roseau (7-0) and East Grand Forks (4-3.)

In the Roseau matches, Emma Osborn, Hayden Winjum, Brekken Tull and Kaylie Clausen won their individual matches and Halle Winjum/Halle Bruggeman, Hannah Lindemoen/Emma Gunderson and Abby Borowicz/Addie Fee won their doubles matches.

In the East Grand Forks matches, Brekken Tull won her individual match and Halle Winjum/Halle Bruggeman, Hannah Lindemoen/Emma Gunderson and Abby Borowicz/Addie Fee won their doubles matches.