Pirates boys soccer falls 0-3 to St. John's Prep, girls soccer falls to Fergus Falls 0-4

Crookston Pirates Boys Soccer lost their home season opener 0-3 to St. John's Prep on August 25 and fell to Fergus Falls 1-4 on August 28.

During the St. John's game, the first half went scoreless but the prep team sailed to a victory after three goals in the second half. Pirates goalie Caden Boike recorded two saves in the first half and three saves in the second.

At the Fergus Falls game, Boike had four saves in the first half and five saves in the second.

GIRLS SOCCER

Pirates Girls Soccer lost their season opener in Fergus Falls August 28 with a score of 0-4. Coach Sarah Reese told the Times that all four Fergus Falls goals were break-aways.

"Reese (Swanson - goalie) came out aggressively as she should and took away space but they stayed calm under pressure, kept the ball at their feet and found the back of the net," explained Coach Reese. "Reese (Swanson) had an incredible game. Proud of her today. Never stopped working hard. turf and large field - so very quick tempo game score is deceiving- we dominated first 20 mins of each half, played in all ends/parts of the field, they finished on shots and we couldn’t find the back of the net (but we certainly had shots/opportunities from Cassie/Maddie Harbott and others.)"

Reese said at the game's half, the team talked about applying tight pressure and to not allow the turn/time and space.

"It was great to see Cassie play making in the forward position," Reese continued. "As a whole we had a solid first game. We saw lots of really great things to build on during the season."