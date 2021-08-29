Ox Cart Days - Altru Kids Bean Bag Contest winners
Altru Health System held their Kids Bean Bag Contest on August 21 and winners emerged including:
5-6 years old: Lily Griffin and Annie Kollin
Prize: Northern Air passes
7-8 years old : Addi Haas and Haley Plante
Prize: Passes to the Crookston Pool, beach towel
9-10 years old: Bladen Melsa and Beau Smith
Prize: Tickets to the Grand Theatre, popcorn and fruit snacks
11-12 years old: Carson Bernardy and Ryan Sykes
Prize: Northern Air passes
13-14 years old: Teagan Lubinski and Jack Everett
Prize: Minnakwa golf passes