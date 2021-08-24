Minnesota Crookston Women's Cross Country Picked 16th in NSIC Preseason Coaches' Poll

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston women’s cross country team was picked to finish 16th in the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ poll released Monday, August 23. The Golden Eagles are in their third season as a program and 2021 will be their second competitive season after the cancellation of the 2020 slate due to COVID-19.

Augustana University was selected first in the poll with 220 points and 10 first-place votes. University of Mary was slotted second with 216 points and six first-place votes.

The Minnesota Crookston women's cross country team is looking to show continued improvement in their third season as a program under Head Coach Steven Krouse. The team saw the 2020 season cancelled due to COVID-19 and are excited for the 2021 season.

Minnesota Crookston is led by a trio of true freshmen who all look to be in the scoring mix right away. The Golden Eagles are led by Anna Grabowski (Fr., Waterdown, Ontario). In addition, Madison Elijah (Fr., Hebron, Ind.), and Lily Ellingson (Fr., Apple Valley, Minn.) look poised to contribute in their first seasons.

“Our women's team will be entirely different from the squad which competed for us back in 2019,” said Head Coach Steven Krouse. “This team has a great attitude and is willing to train hard every day to continue to improve. I expect us to compete at a much higher level than we did two years ago and I can't wait to see what the team will be able to accomplish this season!”

Grabowski was selected as the NSIC Player to Watch for the Golden Eagles. She placed 17th in the Western Ontario Cross Country Championship in 2020 with a time of 25:25.3. Grabowski ran the 5,000m in 20:29.5 as a sophomore.

“Anna is one of our three talented incoming freshmen who I expect to be in the scoring mix right away,” Krouse stated. “Even with strict COVID-19 guidelines in her providence, forcing Anna to do almost all her training on her own, Anna did not make excuses and even set up a gym in her home to continue training during the lockdowns. I think Anna has what it takes to compete at a high level and I am excited to see what she will be able to accomplish in her time as a Golden Eagle!”

The Golden Eagles are slated to open the season Friday, September 10 with the Dragon Twilight in Moorhead, Minn.