Minnesota Crookston Men's Cross Country Picked 14th in NSIC Preseason Coaches' Poll

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s cross country team was selected 14th in the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Monday, August 23. The Golden Eagles are in their third season as a program and 2021 will be their second competitive season after the cancellation of the 2020 slate.

Augustana University was picked first in the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll with 169 points and 13 first-place votes. The University of Mary was picked second with one first-place vote and 144 points.

The UMN Crookston men's cross country team enters their third season as a program and they look to show improvement under Head Coach Steven Krouse. The Golden Eagles have a mostly new group of runners from the 2019 season, the last competitive season for UMN Crookston. Minnesota Crookston is led by sophomore Hanokh Gailson (Reno, Nev.), who looks poised for a strong first competitive season. In addition, Minnesota Crookston returns Paul Hendrickx (Sr. Butler, Minn.) and looks to young runners Colton Uber (R-Fr., Brunswick, Ohio), Tristan Morneault (So., Dieppe, New Brunswick), Andon Morneault (Fr., Dieppe, New Brunswick), Chris Feldewerd (So., Melrose, Minn.), and Warden Dahlgren (So., Edgeley, N.D.).

“We are excited to put on the spikes for the cross country season after missing last year,” said Head Coach Steven Krouse. “We have a nice combination of upper and lower classmen on our team that have blended well this past track season. They worked hard this past spring with many personal best race times and carried that over into their training this summer. They look forward to racing again.”

Gailson was picked as the NSIC Player to Watch for the cross country squad. Gailson won the DODEA Far East Championship in high school in the 3200 and 1600m. He won the DODEA Far East Championship in the 3.12 mile race with a time of 16:27.9. Gailson is originally from Reno, Nev., but went to high school at Nile C. Kinnick H.S. located in U.S. Fleet Activities in Yokosuka, Japan.

“Hanokh is a hard worker who does not settle and strives to get better each and every day,” Krouse stated. “He did not let last year's cancelled season affect his mindset during training and has high aspirations for this upcoming season. Hanokh spent this summer training at high altitude and I am looking forward to see him finally compete in a Golden Eagle uniform!”

The Golden Eagles are slated to begin the 2021 season Friday, September 10 at the Dragon Twilight in Moorhead, Minn.