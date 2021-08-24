Altru, Biermaier Chiropractic Ox Cart Days 5K and Little Tykes Run results

Altru Health System and Biermaier Chiropractic Clinic hosted the annual Ox Cart Days 5K and Little Tykes Run during the festival with almost 100 participants in downtown Crookston.

The Little Tykes Run winners were Jacob Biermaier and Mara Biermaier out of the 30 runners. The top three finishers of the 5K included: Mens - Jochum Wiersma (19:33), Jonathan Carpenter (close to 20:00), Joshy Hardy (21:00); Womens - Amanda Bakken (24:09), Hayden Winjum and Halle Winjum (25:22).

Note: University of Minnesota Crookston cross country runners participated and one men's runner finished in 15 minutes, but per NCAA rules they had to use the run as a practice.