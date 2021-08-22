Ox Cart Days - RiverView Youth Dodgeball at Schuster Park a hit

RiverView Health's Ox Cart Days Youth Dodgeball Tournament was held August 18 in Schuster Park with 20 teams competing. The 10U division was won by the team "Beastie Balls" with members Ashton Cameron, Greyson Solberg, Hunter Brownsell, Grant Moe, Kelby Fee, Jude Johnson, and Blair Johnson. The 12U division was won by Breck Borowicz, Masen Lessard, Nathan Pahlen, Isaac Erdmann, Maddox Hoerner and Asher Wieland.