Ox Cart Days - RiverView Youth Dodgeball at Schuster Park a hit

Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times

RiverView Health's Ox Cart Days Youth Dodgeball Tournament was held August 18 in Schuster Park with 20 teams competing. The 10U division was won by the team "Beastie Balls" with members Ashton Cameron, Greyson Solberg, Hunter Brownsell, Grant Moe, Kelby Fee, Jude Johnson, and Blair Johnson. The 12U division was won by Breck Borowicz, Masen Lessard, Nathan Pahlen, Isaac Erdmann, Maddox Hoerner and Asher Wieland.

10U champions the "Beastie Balls" with Grant Moe, Blair Johnson, Jude Johnson, Hunter Brownsell, Greyson Solberg, Kelby Fee and Ashton Cameron
A youth dodgeballer gets ready to fire back
Players on the "5 Somebody's and Jay Reese" team
Part of the crowd in Schuster Park
A wide view of a match
A dodgeballer prepares herself
Samantha Sanders fires away
The Outlaws team concentrates
The Untouchaballs team
The team prepping for their next match