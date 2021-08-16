Minnesota Crookston Volleyball Adds Lino Lakes Prep Arndorfer to Signing Class

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston volleyball program announced the signing of Grace Arndorfer (MH, 5-9, Lino Lakes, Minn./Totino-Grace H.S.) to a National Letter of Intent. Arndorfer is the fifth signee for the Golden Eagle volleyball program. She joins Samantha Harris (S, 5-7, Farmington, N.M./Dakota College at Bottineau), Bojana Stekovic (OH, 5-11, Gornji Milanovac, Serbia/Marshalltown Community College), Bailey Schaefer (OH, 5-9, Brandon, Minn./Brandon-Evansville H.S.) and Layne Whaley (DS/Lib., 5-8, Ashland, Neb./Ashland-Greenwood H.S.).

“Grace is going to be a great addition to Golden Eagle Volleyball and we can't wait to have her join us,” said Head Coach Sarah Morgan. “She will add athleticism and competitiveness to our team, making us better in our attacker position group. We are excited to get her to campus!”

Arndorfer joins Schaefer and Whaley as incoming freshmen on the 2021 squad. In addition, she adds to a middle hitter position that returns Charlee Krieg (So., Cavalier, N.D.), Maria Jose Bustos Garcia (Sr., MH, Cartagena, Colombia), and Mara Weisensel (So., New Ulm, Minn.).

UMN Crookston played just one official match in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 cancelation of the fall 2020 season. Minnesota Crookston is looking to build on their 4-24 (2-18 NSIC) mark in their last full season, played in 2019. UMN Crookston has a core of seven players returning from the 2020 squad including Koke, Lauren Wallace (R-Sr., OH, Bloomington, Minn.), Madison Klimek (So., DS/Lib., Oakdale, Minn.), Krieg, Bailey Mulcahy (R-So., DS/Lib., Fertile, Minn.), Bustos Garcia, and Weisensel.

The student-athlete listed as having signed a National Letter of Intent or Offer of Admission to play volleyball at the University of Minnesota Crookston have been verified by the Minnesota Crookston compliance office once they sign the National Letter of Intent or once the student-athlete has accepted an Offer of Admission for Minnesota Crookston.

Grace Arndorfer (MH, 5-9, Lino Lakes, Minn./Totino-Grace H.S.)

Arndorfer was a three-year starter and letter winner at Totino-Grace H.S. She helped lead her squad to a section runner-up finish during her sophomore and junior seasons. Andorfer competed for the Kokoro Volleyball Club and helped lead her 18-1’s squad to a 9-1 record at the AAU National Championships. Arndorfer had 55 total blocks as a junior for Totino-Grace H.S.

She was born Dec. 21, 2002. Arndorfer plans to major in exercise science and wellness at UMN Crookston. She is the daughter of Steve and Rita Arndorfer.