UMN Crookston picked to finish 14th in NSIC Volleyball preseason poll

Submitted by Hunter Plante

University of Minnesota Crookston

The University of Minnesota Crookston volleyball team was picked 14th by the league coaches in the annual NSIC Preseason Volleyball Poll.

The Golden Eagles will take the court this fall after a hiatus last season due to the pandemic. In 2019, the Golden Eagles finished with a record of 4-24 (2-18 NSIC). Head Coach Sarah Morgan enters her fifth season at the helm of the Golden Eagles. Nick Meseck enters his first season as assistant coach under Morgan.

Lauren Wallace (R-Sr., OH, Bloomington, Minn.) was picked as the player to watch this season for the Golden Eagles. Wallace is one of two seniors on this year's roster and is one of just three returners from the 2019 team, joining Bailey Mulcahy (R-So., DS, Fertile, Minn.) and Natalie Koke (R-Jr., S, Caledonia, Wis.).

Two years ago, Wallace was third on the team in kills (128), points (154.0) and points per set (1.59). Wallace had two games with 10 or more kills, including a career-high 13 in a five-set loss to Northern Michigan. Wallace will be relied on heavily this season for the Golden Eagles.

Concordia-St. Paul was picked to win the NSIC, receiving 11 first place votes to tally 219 points. The Golden Bears are nine-time Division II Champions and finished 27-8 in 2019.

Minnesota Duluth was picked second with 194 points while St. Cloud State was third with 192 points and three first place votes. Northern State was fourth with 174 points and a first place vote while Winona State had the final first place vote as they tied for fifth with Wayne State at 169 points.

Winona State's Megan Flom was selected as the NSIC Preseason Player of the Year.

The Golden Eagles kick off their season Sept. 3 at the Steel City Showcase in Pueblo, Colo. First serve is set for 2 P.M., against Fort Hays State.