UMN Crookston Athletics announces McKenzie Shelby as Assistant Athletic Trainer

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced the hiring of McKenzie Shelby as an assistant athletic trainer. Shelby will work with volleyball, softball, and tennis.

"I am so grateful to be working as an athletic trainer at UMN Crookston," Shelby stated. "I am very excited to get to know all of the student-athletes and coaches."

Shelby comes to UMN Crookston from Northern Michigan University where she recently obtained both her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in sports science as part of their 3+2 program where students were able to earn credits toward both a bachelor's and master's degree.

Shelby gained hands-on experience through clinical rotations with men's ice hockey, women's volleyball, men's and women's golf, wrestling, men's and women's Olympic weightlifting, women's soccer, women's cross country, and women's track and field. She completed an internship with NMU's men's ice hockey and women's volleyball teams. She was able to work directly with the athletes to evaluate and treat injuries, as well as create and monitor rehabilitation programs. In addition, she covered practices and home games to provide immediate care and evaluation. She also wrote injury reports and kept up-to-date progress notes.

Shelby is certified by the National Athletic Trainer Association – Board of Certification. She is a Basic Life Support Provider (CPR & AED) through the American Heart Association. She has QPR training, Heads Up Concussion training, and HawkGrips Level-1 Certification.