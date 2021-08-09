Pirates first day of fall sports practice times and locations

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School Pirates first day of practice schedule for August 16, 2021:

Girls Soccer - grades 7-12 from 6:30-7:30 a.m. at CHS soccer fields

Boys Soccer - grades 7-12 from 7:30-10:00 a.m. at CHS soccer fields

Volleyball - grades 9-12 from 6:00-7:30 a.m. and 7:00-8:30pm at CHS gym

Volleyball - 7th/8th from 6:00-7:30 a.m. at CHS gym

7th and 8th Football - Equipment handout Aug 22 at the blue shed, practice for 8th grade at 6:00 p.m., 7th grade at 7:00 p.m.

Tennis - 8:30 a.m. -10:00 a.m. grades 7-12 at CHS courts (if courts are done.) Check the Remind app

Football - 9-12th grade, 6:30-10:30 a.m. at CHS football fields. Equipment handout Aug 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the blue shed behind CHS

Girls Swimming - 7-12th grade at CHS parking lot from 6:00-7:00 a.m.