Golden Eagles tab Nick Meseck as Volleyball Assistant Coach

The University of Minnesota Crookston and head volleyball coach Sarah Morgan have named Nick Meseck as assistant coach. Meseck comes to Minnesota Crookston from Minnesota State University Moorhead, where he was also an assistant coach.

"We are thrilled to add Nick to our Golden Eagle Volleyball coaching staff, and can't wait to have him join us on campus," Morgan said. "Nick stood out throughout the interview process with his coaching style and positive demeanor, while also bringing valuable experience."

Morgan is also thrilled that Meseck brings more than just assisting her team. "I am confident Nick will add in many ways to our team, campus, and community and am looking forward to working with him to continue the growth of the Golden Eagle Volleyball program and its players."

Meseck got his start in May of 2017 at Northern Cass High School as an assistant coach. In June of 2019, Meseck got his first college coaching opportunity at North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) in Wahpeton, N.D. Meseck has been with MSU Moorhead since February of 2020, where he played a key role in recruiting and was in charge of film software and film breakdown, as well as running the main social media accounts for the team's social media.

Since 2011, Meseck has been on the board and has been the head coach of Summit, one of the premier club volleyball programs in the state of North Dakota.

"I am eager to get into the gym at UMN Crookston! I am looking forward to building relationships, coaching, and encouraging our student athletes. I am excited to get to work in one of the most competitive volleyball conferences in Division II," said Meseck.

Meseck graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science with a minor in strength and conditioning. He also earned All-NSIC honors in track and field while he was a student-athlete for the Dragons. Meseck was the NSIC Men's Outdoor Individual Champion in men's triple jump in 2008.

The Golden Eagles kick off the 2021 season Sept. 3 against Fort Hays State (Kan.) at the Steel City Showcase in Pueblo, Colo.