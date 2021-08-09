87 MSUM Dragons earn D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award
87 MSUM Dragons student-athletes, including Crookston's Kathryn MacGregor, have received the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award. The Academic Achievement Awards, in its 14th year, is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.
In total, there were a record breaking 16,262 student-athletes from 188 institutions recognized for the 2020-21 Academic Achievement Awards. This is the most student-athletes being recognized since the inception of the award's program.
"It is incredible to think that our athletes excelled in the classroom despite having to deal with the many stressors associated with COVID-19. To see once again that a record-breaking number of students are recipients of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award is simply astonishing," said Dr. Bren Stevens, Vice President for Athletics at the University of Charleston and current D2 ADA President. "I am extraordinarily impressed by the efforts of our member institutions to ensure that they provide special recognitions for their respective athletes, as they are certainly deserving."
In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.
Also, the student-athlete must:
Have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale
Have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work
Have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year
Given the vast experiences institutions have had this year when it comes to participation, all athletes who meet bullet point items 1 and 2 are still eligible as long as they were still an active member of the roster during this academic year
Here is a list of the 87 MSUM Dragons student-ahtletes who recieved the award:
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Gavin Baumgartner
Jacob Beeninga
Wyatt Hanson
Bryce Irsfeld
Jacob Mertens
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Peyton Boom
Lauren Fech
Nicole Herbranson
Sarah Jacobson
Brooklyn Liegel
Mariah McKeever
Natalie Steichen
Emma Thuringer
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK & FIELD
Braxton Bruer
Colton Cook
Samuel Gebhart
Connor Hayes
Clay Jackson
Benjamin Oie
Logan Spooner
WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK & FIELD
Caleigh Anderson
Jensen Bloom
Josie Glaser
Megan Kucera
Steena Larsen
Tessa Schroeder
Rachel Schumacher
Sophia Sowada
Andrea Wells
Lakyla Yazzie
FOOTBALL
Jack Antonson
Ryan Bieberdorf
Logan Bruce
Troy Casperson
James Eggert
Ethan Gerbig
Phillip Hagen
Samuel Harris
Jared Kallenbach
Michael McClanahan
Tyson Powell
Ryan Riedel
Zachary Stelzer
GOLF
Madison Braun
Danielle Dokken
Callie Krause
Meghan McBride
Jill Safranski
SOCCER
Jalyn Bauer
Carly Gamrath
Mckenzie Ickert
Callyn Johnson
Dayla Miller
Tomomi Nishihara
Jensen Odegaard
Jacie Osier
Lauren Phillips
Megan Pump
Allison Tharp
Jacqueline Wetteland
Jennifer Wickman
SOFTBALL
Rebecca Berth
Emma Dummer
Samantha Gjerde
Elizabeth Johnson
Jordanne McNeilly
Kaiya Sundeen
Kiley Washnieski
Shay Weber
SWIMMING & DIVING
Alexis Bray
Katie Kaminski
Katelyn Lee
Kathryn MacGregor
Kaytlyn Salter
Julia Wallace
Katelin Winter
TENNIS
Julia Geske
Mikaela Griechen
Miranda Griechen
Rachel Nguyen
Lorissa Yuen
VOLLEYBALL
Elise Bakke
Morgan Cleveland
Katelyn Selensky
WRESTLING
Samuel Grove
Jaden Oestern
Ryan Stenson