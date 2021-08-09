87 MSUM Dragons earn D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award

Times Report

87 MSUM Dragons student-athletes, including Crookston's Kathryn MacGregor, have received the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award. The Academic Achievement Awards, in its 14th year, is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.

In total, there were a record breaking 16,262 student-athletes from 188 institutions recognized for the 2020-21 Academic Achievement Awards. This is the most student-athletes being recognized since the inception of the award's program.

"It is incredible to think that our athletes excelled in the classroom despite having to deal with the many stressors associated with COVID-19. To see once again that a record-breaking number of students are recipients of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award is simply astonishing," said Dr. Bren Stevens, Vice President for Athletics at the University of Charleston and current D2 ADA President. "I am extraordinarily impressed by the efforts of our member institutions to ensure that they provide special recognitions for their respective athletes, as they are certainly deserving."

In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.

Also, the student-athlete must:

Have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale

Have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work

Have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year

Given the vast experiences institutions have had this year when it comes to participation, all athletes who meet bullet point items 1 and 2 are still eligible as long as they were still an active member of the roster during this academic year

Here is a list of the 87 MSUM Dragons student-ahtletes who recieved the award:

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Gavin Baumgartner

Jacob Beeninga

Wyatt Hanson

Bryce Irsfeld

Jacob Mertens

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Peyton Boom

Lauren Fech

Nicole Herbranson

Sarah Jacobson

Brooklyn Liegel

Mariah McKeever

Natalie Steichen

Emma Thuringer

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK & FIELD

Braxton Bruer

Colton Cook

Samuel Gebhart

Connor Hayes

Clay Jackson

Benjamin Oie

Logan Spooner

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK & FIELD

Caleigh Anderson

Jensen Bloom

Josie Glaser

Megan Kucera

Steena Larsen

Tessa Schroeder

Rachel Schumacher

Sophia Sowada

Andrea Wells

Lakyla Yazzie

FOOTBALL

Jack Antonson

Ryan Bieberdorf

Logan Bruce

Troy Casperson

James Eggert

Ethan Gerbig

Phillip Hagen

Samuel Harris

Jared Kallenbach

Michael McClanahan

Tyson Powell

Ryan Riedel

Zachary Stelzer

GOLF

Madison Braun

Danielle Dokken

Callie Krause

Meghan McBride

Jill Safranski

SOCCER

Jalyn Bauer

Carly Gamrath

Mckenzie Ickert

Callyn Johnson

Dayla Miller

Tomomi Nishihara

Jensen Odegaard

Jacie Osier

Lauren Phillips

Megan Pump

Allison Tharp

Jacqueline Wetteland

Jennifer Wickman

SOFTBALL

Rebecca Berth

Emma Dummer

Samantha Gjerde

Elizabeth Johnson

Jordanne McNeilly

Kaiya Sundeen

Kiley Washnieski

Shay Weber

SWIMMING & DIVING

Alexis Bray

Katie Kaminski

Katelyn Lee

Kathryn MacGregor

Kaytlyn Salter

Julia Wallace

Katelin Winter

TENNIS

Julia Geske

Mikaela Griechen

Miranda Griechen

Rachel Nguyen

Lorissa Yuen

VOLLEYBALL

Elise Bakke

Morgan Cleveland

Katelyn Selensky

WRESTLING

Samuel Grove

Jaden Oestern

Ryan Stenson