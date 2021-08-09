87 MSUM Dragons earn D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award

Times Report
Crookston Times

87 MSUM Dragons student-athletes, including Crookston's Kathryn MacGregor, have received the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award. The Academic Achievement Awards, in its 14th year, is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.

In total, there were a record breaking 16,262 student-athletes from 188 institutions recognized for the 2020-21 Academic Achievement Awards. This is the most student-athletes being recognized since the inception of the award's program.

"It is incredible to think that our athletes excelled in the classroom despite having to deal with the many stressors associated with COVID-19. To see once again that a record-breaking number of students are recipients of the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award is simply astonishing," said Dr. Bren Stevens, Vice President for Athletics at the University of Charleston and current D2 ADA President. "I am extraordinarily impressed by the efforts of our member institutions to ensure that they provide special recognitions for their respective athletes, as they are certainly deserving."

In order for a student-athlete to receive an Academic Achievement Award, the athletics director of the Division II institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.

Also, the student-athlete must:

    Have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale

    Have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work

    Have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year

        Given the vast experiences institutions have had this year when it comes to participation, all athletes who meet bullet point items 1 and 2 are still eligible as long as they were still an active member of the roster during this academic year

Here is a list of the 87 MSUM Dragons student-ahtletes who recieved the award:

MEN'S BASKETBALL

    Gavin Baumgartner

    Jacob Beeninga

    Wyatt Hanson

    Bryce Irsfeld

    Jacob Mertens

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

    Peyton Boom

    Lauren Fech

    Nicole Herbranson

    Sarah Jacobson

    Brooklyn Liegel

    Mariah McKeever

    Natalie Steichen

    Emma Thuringer

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK & FIELD

    Braxton Bruer

    Colton Cook

    Samuel Gebhart

    Connor Hayes

    Clay Jackson

    Benjamin Oie

    Logan Spooner

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK & FIELD

    Caleigh Anderson

    Jensen Bloom

    Josie Glaser

    Megan Kucera

    Steena Larsen

    Tessa Schroeder

    Rachel Schumacher

    Sophia Sowada

    Andrea Wells

    Lakyla Yazzie

FOOTBALL

    Jack Antonson

    Ryan Bieberdorf

    Logan Bruce

    Troy Casperson

    James Eggert

    Ethan Gerbig

    Phillip Hagen

    Samuel Harris

    Jared Kallenbach

    Michael McClanahan

    Tyson Powell

    Ryan Riedel

    Zachary Stelzer

GOLF

    Madison Braun

    Danielle Dokken

    Callie Krause

    Meghan McBride

    Jill Safranski

SOCCER

    Jalyn Bauer

    Carly Gamrath

    Mckenzie Ickert

    Callyn Johnson

    Dayla Miller

    Tomomi Nishihara

    Jensen Odegaard

    Jacie Osier

    Lauren Phillips

    Megan Pump

    Allison Tharp

    Jacqueline Wetteland

    Jennifer Wickman

SOFTBALL

    Rebecca Berth

    Emma Dummer

    Samantha Gjerde

    Elizabeth Johnson

    Jordanne McNeilly

    Kaiya Sundeen

    Kiley Washnieski

    Shay Weber

SWIMMING & DIVING

    Alexis Bray

    Katie Kaminski

    Katelyn Lee

    Kathryn MacGregor

    Kaytlyn Salter

    Julia Wallace

    Katelin Winter

TENNIS

    Julia Geske

    Mikaela Griechen

    Miranda Griechen

    Rachel Nguyen

    Lorissa Yuen

VOLLEYBALL

    Elise Bakke

    Morgan Cleveland

    Katelyn Selensky

WRESTLING

    Samuel Grove

    Jaden Oestern

    Ryan Stenson