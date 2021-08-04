Crookston High School Hall of Fame inductions to be held August 21

Times Report

The Crookston High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held August 21 during Ox Cart Days with seven individuals and a team being recognized plus two people for the Legends HOF. The event's social hour begins at 1 p.m. followed by a light meal and ceremony at 2 p.m. Tickets will only be sold at the door the day of and are $12 for adults and $6 for K-12th students.

Those being recognized include:

Lenny Meine is a 1990 graduate of Crookston High School. He wrestled for the Pirates for six years and was a three-time place winner at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament, including two State Champions his last two years.

Jessica Mullins was a two-time State Champion in Storytelling in 2003 and 2004. She continues to live her passions in her career as an actor, teacher and student of the theatre.

The Crookston Central High School Debate Team won the state title in 1935. Members of the team were: Nelson Francis Norman, Mary Elizabeth Robbins and Paul Frederick Sharp. They were coached by Fred A. Seeman.

The Boys' Tennis Double Team of 1996 and 1997 won State Championships. The members of the two teams were Troy Kleven and Jake Olson.

Liz Ames and Katie Hunt were the State of Minnesota Tennis Doubles champions in 1997. They were State Runner-ups in 1996.

MaryAnn Simmons was an announcer with KROX Radio in Crookston. She was also active in many other organizations in the Crookston area during her time here. She was an avid sports fan of many groups and rarely missed any events that were held in the area.

The two new members of the “Crookston High School Legends Hall of Fame” are Bill Erickson and Lyle Francis.

Bill Erickson was in track from 1939 to 1942 where he won 12 firsts and 8 seconds while serving as Captain his last year. He also played basketball for 3 years.

Lyle Francis was in the Class of 1926. He played football for 4 seasons, basketball for three years, baseball for two seasons and track for 2 years.