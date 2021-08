Crookston Pirates fall varsity sports schedule released

August 16 marks the first day of practice for Crookston High School’s fall sports and the multiple-activity schedule for football, soccer, swimming, volleyball and tennis was recently released. Here’s what is on the varsity agenda for the fall 2021 season:

Football Home Games

• September 2 - Pirates vs Osakis

• September 17 - Pirates vs Hawley

• September 24 - Pirates vs Frazee (Homecoming)

• October 14 - Pirates vs Pillager

Football Away Games

• August 28 - Pirates Scrimmage at Roseau

• September 10 - Pirates at Barnesville

• October 1 - Pirates at West Central Area

• October 8 - Pirates at East Grand Forks

• October 20 - Pirates at Staples-Motley

Boys Soccer Home Matches

• August 26 - Pirates vs St. John’s Prep

• August 28 - Pirates vs Fergus Falls

• September 14 - Pirates vs Pelican Rapids

• September 21 - Pirates vs Detroit Lakes

• September 23 - Pirates vs East Grand Forks

• September 28 - Pirates vs Hillcrest Lutheran

Boys Soccer Away Matches

• September 2 - Pirates at Melrose

• September 7 - Pirates at Detroit Lakes

• September 9 - Pirates at Hillcrest Lutheran

• September 18 - Pirates at Bemidji

• September 27 - Pirates at Grand Forks Red River

• October 1 - Pirates at Hibbing

• October 2 - Pirates at Mesabi East

• October 5 - Pirates at East Grand Forks

• October 7, 9, 12, 14, 18, 21 - Sections

Girls Soccer Home Matches

• September 7 - Pirates vs Pelican Rapids

• September 11 - Pirates vs Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

• September 23 - Pirates vs Hillcrest Lutheran

• October 4 - Pirates vs East Grand Forks

Girls Soccer Away Matches

• August 27 - Pirates at Fergus Falls

• August 31 - Pirates at Hillcrest Lutheran

• September 2 - Pirates at St. John’s Prep

• September 9 - Pirates at Detroit Lakes

• September 14 - Pirates at East Grand Forks

• September 18 - Pirates at Melrose

• September 21 - Pirates at Bemidji

• September 27 - Pirates at Pelican Rapids

• September 28 - Pirates at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

• October 1 - Pirates at Hibbing

• October 2 - Pirates at Mesabi East

• October 7, 9, 12, 14, 18, 21 - Sections

Swimming Home Meets

• September 16 - Pirates vs Detroit Lakes, Thief River Falls, Warroad

• September 21 - Pirates vs Park Rapids Area

Swimming Away Meets

• August 30 - Pirates at Detroit Lakes

• September 2 - Pirates at Thief River Falls

• September 9 - Pirates at Fosston

• September 28 - Pirates at Warroad

• September 30 - Pirates at Thief River Falls

• October 2 - Pirates at Fosston

• October 7 - Pirates at Fosston

• October 16 - Sections TBD

• October 19 - Pirates at Grand Forks Central

• October 29 - Pirates at Fosston

• November 12, 13, 17, 18, 19 - Sections and State

Girls Tennis Home Matches

• August 24 - Pirates vs Roseau and East Grand Forks

• August 28 - Pirates vs Multiple Schools

• September 14 - Pirates vs Moorhead and Thief River Falls

• September 28 - Pirates vs Multiple Schools

• October 2 - Pirates vs Park Rapids Area and Roseau

• October 5 - Pirates vs Bemidji at Choice Fitness Grand Forks

Girls Tennis Away Matches

• August 20 - Pirates at Moorhead vs Roseau

• August 31 - Pirates at Park Rapids vs Pequot Lakes, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle and Park Rapids Area

• September 2 - Pirates at Moorhead

• September 7 - Pirates at Thief River Falls

• September 9 - Pirates at East Grand Forks

• September 10 - Pirates at Detroit Lakes vs DL and Wadena-Deer Creek

• September 11 - Pirates at Alexandria vs Alex, Osakis and Detroit Lakes

• September 21 - Pirates at Bemidji vs Bemidji and Detroit Lakes

• September 25 - Pirates at Litchfield

• October 7, 12, 13, 19 - Sections

Volleyball Home Matches

• August 23 - Pirates Scrimmage vs Fertile-Beltrami

• August 26 - Pirates vs Bagley

• August 31 - Pirates vs Mahnomen

• September 7 - Pirates vs Red Lake Falls

• September 16 - Pirates vs Norman County East

• September 20 - Pirates vs Fertile-Beltrami

• September 23 - Pirates vs Red Lake County Central

• September 25 - Pirates vs Multiple Schools

• October 12 - Pirates vs Warren/Alvarado/Oslo

• October 19 - Pirates vs Roseau

Volleyball Away Matches

• September 2 - Pirates at Ada-Borup

• September 9 - Pirates at Sacred Heart

• September 14 - Pirates at Thief River Falls

• September 18 - Pirates at Warren/Alvarado/Oslo

• September 28 - Pirates at Hawley

• October 5 - Pirates at Warroad

• October 7 - Pirates at East Grand Forks

• October 18 - Pirates at Fisher-Climax

• October 25, 28, 29 and November 2, 5 - Sections