UMN Crookston hires assistant athletic trainer, Vandegrift

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston athletic department has hired Rhiannon Vandegrift as an assistant athletic trainer. Vandegrift will work with women’s soccer, men’s basketball, and the other UMN Crookston sports as needed.

“I cannot express how thrilled I am to be appointed to this position as an assistant athletic trainer working with men’s basketball and women’s soccer,” Vandegrift said. “The hiring staff has been so welcoming and I am grateful for this opportunity. Working with student-athletes has become a passion of mine and I am beyond excited to get started in just a few short weeks.”

Vandegrift comes to UMN Crookston from Southern Utah University where she was an athletic training student and was pursuing her Master of Athletic Training degree. Vandegrift served as an athletic trainer for high school and college student-athletes in football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, baseball and softball, women’s soccer, track and field and cross country. In addition, she served as an adjunct instructor at Southern Utah University.

Vandegrift is certified by the National Athletic Trainer Association – Board of Certification. She is also trained in the Graston Technique: Level 1 Instrument Assisted Soft Tissue Mobilization and is certified for American Red Cross Basic Life Support, Adult CPR/AED, Child CPR and First Aid. In addition, she is trained in Basic Disaster Life Support.

Vandegrift is a member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association. She is also a member of the Utah Athletic Trainers’ Association serving as the Utah Athletic Trainers’ Association Student Committee Vice President from 2020-21. She is also a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Trainers’ Association and the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

Vandegrift received her Master of Athletic Training in May 2021 from Southern Utah University. She received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science in May 2019 from Southern Utah. In addition, she is pursuing her Doctorate of Athletic Training from Temple University with a projected graduation date of May 2023.