Weinmeister named new Golden Eagles softball coach

The University of Minnesota Crookston softball program announced the hiring of Nick Weinmeister as head softball coach. Weinmeister arrives in Crookston from Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa. Weinmeister was the head softball coach for three seasons, along with serving as assistant athletic director for two seasons.

"We are very excited to announce Nick as our next head softball coach at UMN Crookston,” said Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson. “Nick brings a great energy to his position. He has proven himself as a coach and leader at the junior college and NCAA Division III level. We are excited to have Nick at the helm of our softball program and can't wait for him to hit the ground running."

During his three seasons as head softball coach at Southwestern Community College, he helped build a team that didn’t even field a squad in 2018 to a contender in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC). The Spartans won 15 games in 2019 under Weinmeister, including 10 in the ICCAC. In his second season in 2020, he led Southwestern Community College to a 5-4 mark in a COVID-shortened season. In 2021, he guided the Spartans to a 28-33-1 mark, including a 21-23 record in the conference. During his time at Southwestern Community College, Weinmeister coached seven all-region selections, including Paige Schwaluk, Kaitlyn Schad, Madeleine Schwaluk, Brylee Kemper, and Arianna Ramirez, who were all named First Team All-Region. Schad was selected as the Region Offensive Player of the Year. In addition, his 21 team holds eight program records, six individual career records, and eight single-season marks.

"I would like to thank Stephanie Helgeson and the entire interview committee for this opportunity and entrusting me to lead the Golden Eagle Softball Program," Weinmeister said. "Throughout the process I felt Crookston was a great fit for my family and I. We couldn't be more excited to get on campus, meet the student-athletes, and meet the rest of the Crookston community we will soon call home."

Weinmeister’s 2021 squad hit .359 as a team with 483 runs scored, 126 doubles, 19 triples, 81 home runs, and 432 RBIs. They posted a .424 on-base percentage and a .600 slugging percentage. In the circle, his pitchers struck out 361.

In addition, Weinmeister served as the assistant athletic director from 2019-21. During this time, he assisted in the oversight and operation of all athletic programs at Southwestern Community College. He helped with compliance, ensuring all of the athletic programs were in compliance with the NJCAA and ICCAC. In addition, he assisted with policy development, strategic planning, fundraising, coach hiring, budget preparation, facilities management, game day management, scheduling, and other administrative duties.

Prior to his appointment as assistant athletic director, he was a TRIO-SSS advising coach and transfer specialist at Southwestern Community College.

Before arriving at Southwestern Community College, Weinmeister spent five seasons at Northland College in Ashland, Wis. He was the head baseball coach for the Lumberjacks from 2015-18. His best season as head coach came with a 17-23 (8-8 conference) mark for Northland in 2016. His 2016 squad hit .282 at the plate with 200 runs scored, 54 doubles, 17 triples, 15 home runs, and 171 RBIs. On the mound his 2016 squad posted a 5.98 ERA with 149 strikeouts. He helped raise the overall team GPA for the squad in each of his first three seasons as head coach. Weinmeister helped coach 14 players to all-conference recognition and led the Lumberjacks to a post-season appearance in 2018, guiding Northland to a 9-7 UMAC mark.

Weinmeister also served as head women’s golf coach from 2015-18 at Northland College. He helped the team receive the UMAC Team Sportsmanship Award in 2016 and 2017.

Prior to taking over as head coach, Weinmeister served as assistant baseball coach at Northland for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. He served as head varsity reserve baseball coach during the time. Weinmeister helped the Lumberjacks to their highest season win total with a 22-17 (15-6 UMAC) record. In addition, he coached nine UMAC All-Conference selections and helped coach one player who signed a professional contract. In addition, he successfully recruited the largest class (31) of student-athletes in Northland College history in 2014.

Additionally, Weinmeister served as the assistant men’s basketball coach at Northland from 2014-15, where he helped assist former Golden Eagle assistant men’s basketball coach Scott Sorenson. Sorenson is the head men’s basketball coach for Northland College.

Prior to arriving at Northland, Weinmeister was the head baseball coach for Janesville High School in his hometown of Janesville, Iowa. He led Janesville to their highest season win total in school history during the 2013 season. In addition, he paced the squad to back-to-back Iowa Start Conference North Championships in 2012 and 2013.

Weinmeister obtained a Master of Science in physical education from Southwest Minnesota State University in 2015. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations from the University of Northern Iowa in 2011.