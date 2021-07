Times Report

Lonnie Olson of Crookston was the overall male winner of the 11th annual Red Lake Falls

Lions 10K Run with a time of 57:42.

Dennis Koch of Mentor won the Red Lake Falls Lions 5K for age group 70+ with a time

of 27:53. Koch is the only participant that has participated in all 11 events.

The runs were held as part of Summerfest in Red Lake Falls, held on Saturday, July 24.