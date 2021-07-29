Golden Eagle volleyball adds junior college setter

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston volleyball program announced the signing of Samantha Harris (S, 5-7, Farmington, N.M./Dakota College at Bottineau) to a National Letter of Intent. Harris is the fourth signee for the Golden Eagle volleyball program along with Bojana Stekovic (OH, 5-11, Gornji Milanovac, Serbia/Marshalltown Community College), Bailey Schaefer (OH, 5-9, Brandon, Minn./Brandon-Evansville H.S.) and Layne Whaley (DS/Lib., 5-8, Ashland, Neb./Ashland-Greenwood H.S.).

“We look forward to adding a competitor like Sam to our Golden Eagle Volleyball program!,” said Head Coach Sarah Morgan. “It was clear in talking to Sam that she embodies the values we strive for in our program, and we can't wait to see what she will add for us on the court, in the classroom, and in the community.”

Harris is the second transfer for UMN Crookston joining Stekovic. Harris joins Natalie Koke (R-Jr., S, Caledonia, Wis.) as setters on the Minnesota Crookston volleyball roster.

UMN Crookston played just one official match in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 cancelation of the fall 2020 season. Minnesota Crookston is looking to build on their 4-24 (2-18 NSIC) mark in their last full season, played in 2019. UMN Crookston has a core of seven players returning from the 2020 squad including Koke, Lauren Wallace (R-Sr., OH, Bloomington, Minn.), Madison Klimek (So., DS/Lib., Oakdale, Minn.), Charlee Krieg (So., MH/OH, Cavalier, Minn.), Bailey Mulcahy (R-So., DS/Lib., Fertile, Minn.), Maria Jose Bustos Garcia (Sr., MH, Cartagena, Colombia), and Mara Weisensel (So., MH, New Ulm, Minn.).

The student-athlete listed as having signed a National Letter of Intent or Offer of Admission to play volleyball at the University of Minnesota Crookston have been verified by the Minnesota Crookston compliance office once they sign the National Letter of Intent or once the student-athlete has accepted an Offer of Admission for Minnesota Crookston.

Harris played in 19 matches during the 2020-21 season for Dakota College at Bottineau. She averaged 3.91 assists per set. Harris tallied 12 service aces. She averaged 1.26 digs per set. Harris notched 17 assists against Lake Region State College. She tallied 18 assists versus Miles Community College. Harris notched 17 assists against Dawson Community College. She picked up 23 assists in another match with Dawson Community College. Harris had 20 assists against Bismarck State College. She tallied a season-high 28 assists versus Lake State Region State College March 21. As a freshman, Harris averaged 7.33 assists per set. She had 43 service aces on the season. Harrison had a season-high 47 assists in a win over Miles Community College as a freshman. She picked up 40 assists as a freshman against the Concordia College Moorhead junior varsity squad.