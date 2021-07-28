Joslynn Leach signs letter of intent to golf at Concordia Moorhead

She's a 2021 CHS grad

Times Report
Crookston Times

Joslynn Leach, a Crookston High School 2021 graduate, has signed a letter of intent to golf at Concordia Moorhead. Leach's career as a Pirate included two state tournament appearances, the first during her freshman year and last as a senior.

In 2021, Leach tied for 31st at the Minnesota Class AA State Golf Tournament in June in Jordan. She was the lone Pirate to qualify for the state tournament which she did by finishing fifth individually at the Section 8AA Tournament in Bemidji.

Joslynn Leach is shown here signing her letter of intent to play golf for Concordia Moorhead. She's pictured with Crookston High School golf coach Jeff Perreault.