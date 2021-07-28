Joslynn Leach signs letter of intent to golf at Concordia Moorhead

Times Report

Joslynn Leach, a Crookston High School 2021 graduate, has signed a letter of intent to golf at Concordia Moorhead. Leach's career as a Pirate included two state tournament appearances, the first during her freshman year and last as a senior.

In 2021, Leach tied for 31st at the Minnesota Class AA State Golf Tournament in June in Jordan. She was the lone Pirate to qualify for the state tournament which she did by finishing fifth individually at the Section 8AA Tournament in Bemidji.