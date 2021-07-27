School board doesn't renew Butt's Pirate football coaching contract

Mike Christopherson

The Crookston School Board Monday evening voted unanimously in favor of not renewing varsity Pirate football coach Scott Butt’s contract. Reached after the meeting by the Times, Superintendent Jeremy Olson said he made the recommendation to the board that they not renew Butt’s contract, and said he couldn’t comment any further beyond that.

Board members Adrianne Winger and Mike Theis spoke highly of Butt, who led the Pirate football program for nine years.

“He’s great with the kids and always there for them,” Winger said. “A lot of kids who came through the program owe a lot to him.” She added that “I know not everyone feels the same.”

Theis called Butt a “good man” who has “done a lot of good things for the program,” and he thanked him for his efforts. But, Theis added, “We’re making a change at this time.”

Butt does not work for the school district; he’s the Parks and Recreation supervisor for the City of Crookston.

Butt resigned after eight seasons in December 2019, with, at the time, an overall Pirate varsity football record in his tenure of 23 wins and 51 losses. He didn’t comment publicly on the reasons behind his resignation. But before the school board could officially accept his resignation at their Jan. 27, 2020 meeting, Butt rescinded his resignation. An outpouring of support from players, parents and community members was cited as the primary reason why he decided to remain on as head coach. He then led the football program through a season greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Butt coached his two sons, Brady and Brooks, in Pirate football. Brady graduated in 2020 and Brooks is a senior at Crookston High School.