Crookston High School Parent-Athlete-Coach meeting will be held August 2

The Crookston High School fall sports Parent-Athlete-Coach (PAC) meeting will be held Monday, August 2 at 6:00pm in the CHS auditorium. The PAC meeting is an informational meeting about the upcoming season for all students grades 7-12 planning on playing a sport. Student-athletes will meet with Activities Director Greg Garmen and then with the coach of their sport.

Directions for registering for activities will be available.