Crookston American Legion baseball team wraps up season

Times Report

The Crookston American Legion Nels T. Wold Post 20 baseball team's 2021 summer season came to a close in a 7-5 loss to Breckenridge American Legion Post 53 in the first round of the Northwest Sub-State Baseball Tournament in Red Lake Falls on July 22.

Crookston finished the season with a 9-13 record. With the victory, Breckenridge improved to 20-4 this summer.