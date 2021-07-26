Crookston American Legion baseball team wraps up season

They lost 7-5 to 20-4 Breckenridge squad in Northwest Sub-State Tournament

Times Report
The Crookston American Legion baseball team and coaches are pictured. (Not pictured is Cade Coauette.)

The Crookston American Legion Nels T. Wold Post 20 baseball team's 2021 summer season came to a close in a 7-5 loss to Breckenridge American Legion Post 53 in the first round of the Northwest Sub-State Baseball Tournament in Red Lake Falls on July 22.

Crookston finished the season with a 9-13 record. With the victory, Breckenridge improved to 20-4 this summer.