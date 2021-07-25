Riverview Health in Crookston offering $30 sports physicals July 29

Times Report

After more than a year of short sports seasons and interrupted schedules due to COVID-19, it’s time to look ahead to 2021-2022 high school sports. With the start of those new seasons, it’s time for sports physicals.

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) requires students have a physical exam every three years, typically before entering 7th and 10th grade. RiverView will offer $30 sports physicals in Crookston on Thursday, July 29 from 4-7 p.m.

While a RiverView sports physical meets all of the requirements for participation in sports by the MSHSL, a sports physical is not intended to replace annual, comprehensive physical exams, also known as well-child visits. Well-child visits are recommended for all children each year to check the child’s growth and development and help prevent disease through routine vaccinations and education. These visits include the necessary requirements of a sports physical exam. To schedule a well child visit/sports physical, please call 281.9595.